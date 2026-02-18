Nike's Most Fiery Air Max Also Comes Triple-Laced & Ornamented

As Winter’s darkness begins to let up, there’s usually one silhouette that starts to creep back into the minds of summer-focused sneakerheads.

With a wealth of sun-drenched colorways, the Nike Air Max Plus is the definition of a summer shoe, and the HOMECOMING x Nike Air Max Plus just added fuel to the already burning fire.

Founded in 2017, HOMECOMING Festival is coming to its ninth year and will take place in Lagos, Nigeria between April 2-7 to celebrate the music, fashion, and art of Africa.

Last year represented a turning point for the festival, which opened its online store with a collection of pieces from names like Denim Tears, Stüssy, and a wealth of local talent to boot. Now, the HOMECOMING x Nike Air Max Plus cements the festival as a hub for attention-worthy sneaker drops, too.

The HOMECOMING x Air Max Plus is a shoe bursting with energy. Delivered in two colorways, one Black and one Safety Orange, it features a snakeskin-like fabric to the toe box, coating a wide-gauge mesh beneath.

But the real character of the shoe lies in its lacing system. Fitted with an external cage which runs from the midsole across the vamp, the bows are a tangle of different colors, for a shoe that's literally laced with pan-African culture.

With no information on release yet, this is one worth staying on top of. Both a visual standout, and representative of one of the most exciting festivals in the world right now, it’s sure to be a collector’s piece in years to come.

