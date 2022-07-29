New HUF – No Weed Socks, Just Nike Dunk Lows

Brand: HUF x Nike SB

Model: Dunk Low "San Francisco"

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: I'll never forget the glory days of HUF's "Plantlife" socks. Those were simpler times; our collective Tumblr addiction, Supreme being at the top of its game, Odd Future was still together, cat prints were cool, and Nike Air Max 1s were everybody's go-to Air Max silhouette. At least, that's how I remember the mid-2010s.

I was definitely guilty of owning a pair (or three) of Plantlife socks in some pretty bold colorways; my friends, too. I've not caught a pair in the wild in the last five or so years, which leads me to believe they've become a relic of the past – but hey, who knows when TikTok is going to decide to revive them?

Anyway, HUF is certainly about far more than just weed socks. The brainchild of pro skateboarder Keith Hufnagel, who sadly passed away two years ago, HUF has been a massive part of skate culture for 20 years. In its two decades of operating, it's connected the dots with sportswear giants Nike and adidas, delivering some pretty highly favored drops.

Where its relationship with Nike SB is concerned, the Dunk is clearly a favorite, as it took base for their last collaboration, too. Unsurprisingly, considering how loved the silhouette is amongst skaters.

This time around HUF celebrates its San Francisco home with a special edition Dunk Low. Much like the inescapable "Panda" that has dominated 2022, this palette pairs black and white tumbled leather, which is offset by a grey Swoosh and a vintage-washed midsole, tongue, and laces.

Additional details can be found across the shoe, with the HUF logo and Swoosh hardware appearing on the toebox, the SF skyline at the heel, as well as orange colligate "KEITH FOREVER" typography in celebration of the brand's founder.

