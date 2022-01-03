Human Made SS22 Sees NIGO in His Bag

Brand: Human Made

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Human Made's website

Editor's Notes: New year means new collections. NIGO started 2022 off right by revealing Human Made's SS22 collection, demonstrating the streetwear icon's canny ability to both stay the course and lead the pack.

What's interesting about Human Made isn't really that the garments are inherently dynamic. It's more that they're effectively a physical manifestation of the stuff that NIGO is himself into.

To put it another way: while most streetwear labels concern themselves with tackling trends, NIGO's brand really just makes stuff that NIGO himself would wear.

Hence, Human Made collections eschew advanced outerwear, technical innovations, or timely designs in favor of classic menswear steeped in the vintage silhouettes that NIGO obsesses over.

This is a motif that unites his work with Human Made, collabs, and even his Louis Vuitton line — NIGO just really likes vintage clothing and wants to make stuff that affects a similar feel.

SS22 includes stuff like madras-patterned summer suits, field jackets, shop coats, bowling shirts, painter pants, and accessories that include dad caps and a variety of bags

Anchoring the usual bits of militaria and workwear, Human Made's also serving up more of its signature athleisure (hoodies, sweats), including a sweater branded with the Victor Victor dog logo, a reference to the label that's putting out NIGO's forthcoming album.

It's all pretty familiar if you've ever seen how NIGO dresses or even just witnessed previous Human Made drops, which is probably good news for the brand's international fans.

To kick off its collection proper, Human Made released a physical SS22 lookbook that included a translucent plastic duck — unsurprisingly, it immediately sold out. Clearly, NIGO's still got the magic touch.