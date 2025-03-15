This Crazy Watch Is a Turntable for the Wrist

Watches are more than these pieces that tell time. Wearing a watch can sometimes be like rocking Daniel Arsham artwork or even a Bugatti car on your arm. In other cases, a watch could actual be record-breaking wrist work.

In short, the watch world is kind of crazy. Or in M.A.D. Editions' case, the brand's watches are pretty mad. Posing as an extension of MB&F, the Swiss watch manufacturer known for cooking up the craziest watch concepts, M.A.D Editions indeed maintains the "madness" in its designs but on a more accessible level.

Take the M.A.D. 2, for instance. The M.A.D. 1 was basically a fidget spinner in watch form, while the M.A.D. sequel is like having a personal DJ console on your arm. Literally.

The M.A.D 2 offers two raised sub-dials resembling turntables and featuring the hours and minutes. The timepiece also includes a central dial finished with grooves, nodding to the textures of vinyl records.

Inside, the M.A.D. 2 presents the same engine as the M.A.D. 1: a La Joux-Perret G101 movement, updated with a custom jumping hour module created by the MB&F squad.

However, unlike part one, the M.A.D. 2 was designed by Eric Giroud, who has been creating MB&F watches for the past 20 years. But the latest is all him.

The M.A.D. 2 draws inspiration from 90s club culture, specifically Lausanne's iconic clubs, where Giroud regularly cut loose. The M.A.D. 2 even calls back to one of Giroud's first-ever watch designs, which never saw the light of day. With the new M.A.D. Editions watch, it's like Giroud's OG design is finally coming to life.

The M.A.D. 2 watch, encased in stainless steel, comes in two colorways: orange for MB&F's "Tribe & Friends" and green for the public raffle. The raffle will launch on April 1 (no joke) and close on April 17.