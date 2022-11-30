Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Pharrell's Humanrace Boards the adidas Samba Train

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Few sneakers have undergone a revolution quite like the adidas Samba in recent years.

What was once just another football-inspired silhouette in the brand’s extensive arsenal, has since become a must-have amongst Mulberry Street wanderers, as well as the focus of a myriad of successful collaborations, most notably with British designer Grace Wales Bonner.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Putting rumors of a Samba link-up with JJJJound firmly on ice (for now), adidas has revealed its latest collaboration with Pharrell Williams and his Humanrace brand, which is throwing its hat into the Samba ring by presenting two takes of the low-cut silhouette alongside a range of nostalgia-infused three-striped apparel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Humanrace — which last week launched in the UK for the first time, exclusively at Selfridges — looked to adidas' footballing heritage for inspiration, juxtaposing simplicity as opposed to the established adidas x Pharrell palettes.

Gabriel Moses
1 / 2

Leather and suede on the sneaker's upper is accompanied by an over-exaggerated and extended tongue, with molded leather and zig-zag stitching added on the three stripes to mimic the original Samba model.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

When it comes to the apparel, it's Wales Bonner-esque. Short-sleeved and long-sleeved knitted jerseys arrive in three colors, both forging a sort of nostalgic connection to football culture through an exploration of archival cut lines.

Woven shorts are fabricated in a soft, premium woven material with a minimalist approach, whil a shell jacket and pants combination takes things straight from the pitch, arriving in classic ripstop material.

Gabriel Moses
1 / 4
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The collection — which is set to land online on December 2 — is captured by photographer Gabriel Moses, who plays with the legacy of the Samba as a backdrop to the aforementioned modern sportswear adoption in modern day fashion and streetwear today.

In essence, Pharrell and Humanrace are having an adidas Samba party — and you’re invited!

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
HighsnobietyMoleskin CPO Shirt Navy
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPMarfa Hoodie Misty Sage
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGel-1130 Oyster Grey Pure Silver
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Deconstructed adidas Samba So Undeniably Clean That It’s Collapsible
  • The Classic adidas Samba, Made Thrillingly Frilly
  • The Ridiculously Silky Makeover of adidas' Samba
  • From Nike to Reebok, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Only Clipse Could Eclipse Pharrell's Behemoth adidas Superstars (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now