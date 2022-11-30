Pharrell's Humanrace Boards the adidas Samba Train

Few sneakers have undergone a revolution quite like the adidas Samba in recent years.

What was once just another football-inspired silhouette in the brand’s extensive arsenal, has since become a must-have amongst Mulberry Street wanderers, as well as the focus of a myriad of successful collaborations, most notably with British designer Grace Wales Bonner.

Gabriel Moses

Putting rumors of a Samba link-up with JJJJound firmly on ice (for now), adidas has revealed its latest collaboration with Pharrell Williams and his Humanrace brand, which is throwing its hat into the Samba ring by presenting two takes of the low-cut silhouette alongside a range of nostalgia-infused three-striped apparel.

Humanrace — which last week launched in the UK for the first time, exclusively at Selfridges — looked to adidas' footballing heritage for inspiration, juxtaposing simplicity as opposed to the established adidas x Pharrell palettes.

Gabriel Moses 1 / 2

Leather and suede on the sneaker's upper is accompanied by an over-exaggerated and extended tongue, with molded leather and zig-zag stitching added on the three stripes to mimic the original Samba model.

When it comes to the apparel, it's Wales Bonner-esque. Short-sleeved and long-sleeved knitted jerseys arrive in three colors, both forging a sort of nostalgic connection to football culture through an exploration of archival cut lines.

Gabriel Moses

Woven shorts are fabricated in a soft, premium woven material with a minimalist approach, whil a shell jacket and pants combination takes things straight from the pitch, arriving in classic ripstop material.

Gabriel Moses 1 / 4

The collection — which is set to land online on December 2 — is captured by photographer Gabriel Moses, who plays with the legacy of the Samba as a backdrop to the aforementioned modern sportswear adoption in modern day fashion and streetwear today.

In essence, Pharrell and Humanrace are having an adidas Samba party — and you’re invited!