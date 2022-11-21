Humanrace Finally Touches Down In the UK

Rejoice! For Pharrell Williams’ Humanrace label is finally launching in the UK, exclusively at famed global department store Selfridges.

Two years after its inception, the label — which recently debuted its new award-winning skincare line — has become a staple in the congested world of streetwear throughout its relatively short lifespan, a feat that’s been helped no doubt by its numerous sought-after collaborations with adidas Originals.

​​“We are humbled that Selfridges is bringing Humanrace in-store to the UK,” said Pharrell Williams following the announcement.

“It’s not often to experience a force like Selfridges that values creativity and customer experience while committing to a more sustainable future in the way Selfridges has so seamlessly done.”

Set to be available at Selfridges London, Manchester, Trafford, Birmingham and online, the label will begin its UK proceedings with the launch of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, as well as another adidas Originals collaboration which includes a take on the popular Samba silhouette.

The label also looks set to have a presence in Selfridges’ beauty section with the aforementioned skincare line, an offering comprising all-gender, vegan, and refillable products.

To further celebrate the release, Selfridges will host a panel talk "In Conversation with Pharrell Williams and Humanrace," which will see Williams joined by various guests in Selfridges' unique cinema space on November 26, 2022, which you can sign up for here.