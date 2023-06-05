Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
JJJJound’s First adidas Collab Is Apparently on the Way

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Brand: JJJJound x adidas Originals

Model: Samba

Colorway: "Mesa/Gum"

Release Date: March 2024, April 2024

Price: $200

Buy: JJJJound's website

Style Code: ID8709

JJJJound may be collecting another sneaker collab infinity stone, as the Montreal-based studio is rumored to be preparing an adidas collaboration for 2024.

Images of the alleged Samba sneaker collaboration — a first for JJJJound and adidas — surfaced on November 28, 2022, teasing two neutral colorways in both black and beige.

In the photos, JJJJound's adidas Samba sneakers materialize in black and tan color options. The black iteration saw leather primarily take over the upper, save a suede toe, following in the footsteps of adidas' OG Samba look.

Meanwhile, the tan version boasted a mix of hairy and smooth suede materials, from the lining to the exterior.

JJJJound's adidas Samba shoes naturally feature adidas' classic Three-Stripes on the upper and the model's traditional gum sole, in addition to JJJJound's logo on the heel tab.

Interestingly, the shoe's signature gold "Samba" on the upper and contrasting branded tongue is absent from this rumored collaboration.

The JJJJound x adidas Sambas sees the brand again work its minimalist magic, preserving the understated nature of classic models and issuing very subtle — almost unnoticeable, in some cases — tweaks.

In short, the Samba shoes have caught a whiff of the "JJJJound effect," as Highsnobiety's Jake Silbert calls it, like the brand's plain PUMAs, super simple Salomons and general release-esque ASICS sneakers.

It's interesting that JJJJound's adidas Samba is rumored to be dropping in 2024, given that leakers suggested that they'd actually drop in 2023. Sambas will be as cool next year as they are this year but JJJJound may miss the trend's peak.

Not that these sneakers won't sell out instantly either way.

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

This article was published November 29, 2022 and updated June 5, 2023

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
