Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

These ASICS GEL-Kayano 14s Are Just Too Icy

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Brand: Ice Studios x ASICS

Model: GEL-Kayano 14

Release Date: August 12, August 19

Price: $150

Buy:Ice Studios and ASICS' webstores

Editor’s Notes: From the camera to fashion design, Renell Medrano's creative reign consists of all hits and no misses. Her latest banger? An ASICS sneaker collab that's literally too cold.

Medrano's next order of Ice Studios business manifests as an icy ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 runner.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Ice Studios x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 receives a fitting glacier blue paint job, accentuating the model's leather and mesh construction on the upper.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Ice Studios x ASICS sneaker's almost-monochromatic color scheme is tastefully offset by a lemon yellow contrast on the GEL® cushioned midsole.

Meanwhile, Ice Studios' branding stamps the Gel Kayano's heel, sealing the deal on the sneaker's collaborative effort.

Now, this is what I like to see instead of general-release-adjacent GEL-Kayano 14s (cough, cough, JJJJound).

But, hey, what do I know? I'm just a writer here.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As Ice Studios' "it" cargo skirt became Jenner-approved, seeding of its stone-cold sneakers also commenced. Throughout the week, Ice Studios' friends and family unboxed and even sported their gifted collaborative ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 sneakers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In October 2021, ASICS kicked off its ASICS Collective series, the Japanese footwear brand's newest collaborative initiative coordinated by Awake NY's Angelo Baque.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

ASICS Collective tapped industry figureheads like Medrano, Denim Tears' Tremaine Emory, BornxRaised's Spanto, and Procell co-founder Jess Gonsalves to showcase their unique creative lens through individual ASICS collabs.

In 2021, we saw Denim Tears bring the heat with its compelling ASICS GEL-MC Plus drop in 2021. Now, Medrano is next up, cooling things down with her icy ASICS GEL-Kayano 14s.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
ASICSFB1-S Gel-Preleus Pink Rave/Olive Canvas
$120.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSUB2-S Gel-1130 Deep Mars/Graphite Grey
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSUB2-S Gel-1130 Asphalt/Pure SIlver
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The "Banana Split" ASICS Dad Shoes Are Straight-Up Delicious
  • To Advance a Signature Style, ASICS Returned to Its Roots
  • Kiko Kostadinov's New ASICS Remix Workwear With Whimsy
  • A Mysterious Japanese Rock Band Is Behind This Techy ASICS Sneaker
  • Dark, Twisted & Technical: HAVEN Debuts a Stealthy ASICS Capsule
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now