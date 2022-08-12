These ASICS GEL-Kayano 14s Are Just Too Icy

Brand: Ice Studios x ASICS

Model: GEL-Kayano 14

Release Date: August 12, August 19

Price: $150

Buy:Ice Studios and ASICS' webstores

Editor’s Notes: From the camera to fashion design, Renell Medrano's creative reign consists of all hits and no misses. Her latest banger? An ASICS sneaker collab that's literally too cold.

Medrano's next order of Ice Studios business manifests as an icy ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 runner.

Ice Studios x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 receives a fitting glacier blue paint job, accentuating the model's leather and mesh construction on the upper.

The Ice Studios x ASICS sneaker's almost-monochromatic color scheme is tastefully offset by a lemon yellow contrast on the GEL® cushioned midsole.

Meanwhile, Ice Studios' branding stamps the Gel Kayano's heel, sealing the deal on the sneaker's collaborative effort.

Now, this is what I like to see instead of general-release-adjacent GEL-Kayano 14s (cough, cough, JJJJound).

But, hey, what do I know? I'm just a writer here.

As Ice Studios' "it" cargo skirt became Jenner-approved, seeding of its stone-cold sneakers also commenced. Throughout the week, Ice Studios' friends and family unboxed and even sported their gifted collaborative ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 sneakers.

In October 2021, ASICS kicked off its ASICS Collective series, the Japanese footwear brand's newest collaborative initiative coordinated by Awake NY's Angelo Baque.

ASICS Collective tapped industry figureheads like Medrano, Denim Tears' Tremaine Emory, BornxRaised's Spanto, and Procell co-founder Jess Gonsalves to showcase their unique creative lens through individual ASICS collabs.

In 2021, we saw Denim Tears bring the heat with its compelling ASICS GEL-MC Plus drop in 2021. Now, Medrano is next up, cooling things down with her icy ASICS GEL-Kayano 14s.

