Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

JJJJound's New Shoes Are the Most Basic ASICS-y ASICS

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
ASICS
1 / 2

Brand: JJJJound x ASICS

Model: GEL-Kayano 14

Editor’s Notes: These may look like another pair of regular white and silver ASICS GEL-Kayano's, but they're not — it's actually a JJJJound collab.

After dropping BAPE STAs, Danner boots, New Balance 990v3 kicks (with another on the way), and Reebok Club C sneakers, the Montreal-based studio is ready to tackle its first collab with ASICS by making the most ASICS-y ASICS sneakers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

I say that because JJJJound's ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 in the white/silver/cream color scheme reminds me of the model's previous White/Silver/Red colorway, with JJJJound simply replacing the red GEL midsole with its own creamy spin.

ASICS
1 / 6

There's also a silver/black colorway in the offering mix for JJJJound's first ASICS drop, with both options following the brand's signature clean-cut and simplistic design ethos.

Speaking of JJJJound's noise-free vibe, the collaborative sneakers offer an extremely quiet branding from JJJJound's end, with the studio's logo stamping the heel and insoles in a way that if you blinked, you'd miss them.

ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 "White/Pure Silver"
ASICS
1 / 2
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Honestly, if you took away JJJJound's logo, we'd have another general release white/silver ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 on our hands. But, at the same time, you can't expect much from the subtle flex mavens at JJJJound.

Whether you see the JJJJound x ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 as lazy or fire, you can count on the collaborative sneakers flying off digital shelves during its reported July release.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Smoke Grey Birch
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKAMafate Speed 2 Eggnog / Oxford Tan
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Converse x GOLF WANGChuck 70 Ox Python Vintage White Blue Topaz
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The "Banana Split" ASICS Dad Shoes Are Straight-Up Delicious
  • Kiko Kostadinov's New ASICS Remix Workwear With Whimsy
  • From ASICS to Crocs, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • A Mysterious Japanese Rock Band Is Behind This Techy ASICS Sneaker
  • From New Balance to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now