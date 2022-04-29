JJJJound's New Shoes Are the Most Basic ASICS-y ASICS

Brand: JJJJound x ASICS

Model: GEL-Kayano 14

Editor’s Notes: These may look like another pair of regular white and silver ASICS GEL-Kayano's, but they're not — it's actually a JJJJound collab.

After dropping BAPE STAs, Danner boots, New Balance 990v3 kicks (with another on the way), and Reebok Club C sneakers, the Montreal-based studio is ready to tackle its first collab with ASICS by making the most ASICS-y ASICS sneakers.

I say that because JJJJound's ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 in the white/silver/cream color scheme reminds me of the model's previous White/Silver/Red colorway, with JJJJound simply replacing the red GEL midsole with its own creamy spin.

ASICS 1 / 6

There's also a silver/black colorway in the offering mix for JJJJound's first ASICS drop, with both options following the brand's signature clean-cut and simplistic design ethos.

Speaking of JJJJound's noise-free vibe, the collaborative sneakers offer an extremely quiet branding from JJJJound's end, with the studio's logo stamping the heel and insoles in a way that if you blinked, you'd miss them.

ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 "White/Pure Silver" ASICS 1 / 2

Honestly, if you took away JJJJound's logo, we'd have another general release white/silver ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 on our hands. But, at the same time, you can't expect much from the subtle flex mavens at JJJJound.

Whether you see the JJJJound x ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 as lazy or fire, you can count on the collaborative sneakers flying off digital shelves during its reported July release.

