EXCLUSIVE: Irina Shayk Talks Archival Yohji Yamamoto Look for Met Gala 2023

On May 1, the 2023 Met Gala commenced, with attendees embracing the Karl Lagerfeld theme in subtle and all-out fashion.

Irina Shayk naturally attended fashion's biggest night out, stepping on the red carpet in a gown selected from Yohji Yamamoto's archives. In case you weren't aware, Shayk counts herself as a big fan of the Japanese designer.

Specifically, Shayk's silky cream gown hailed from the designer's Spring/Summer 1998 collection, finished with tasteful draping, twists, and turns. Underneath the dress, surprise tulle adds a hint of drama and volume.

"The femininity in his designs as well as asymmetric cuts are very iconic," Shayk tell us exclusively. "This specific collection is one of my favorites and I am so thrilled I could wear the dress to this year's Met!"

"To prepare for the Met, I did a Zoom with Yohji's team in Paris. It was so amazing as the team did a hand resewing to the original stitches of the dress. I discussed every detail with the team and was super involved in the process, which I loved!"

In topping off her look, the Highsnobiety Frontpage alum — who shared some getting-ready captures with us — completed the ensemble with a simple, elegant pair of white flats.

In the end, Shayk's look was chic and sophisticated — one of the evening's more understated nods to the Lagerfeld's design codes and legacy, if you will.

Speaking of this year's Met theme, Shayk found her invite to the event to be an "honor" as she's a longtime admirer of Lagerfeld.

"I've admired Karl for so many years before I even had the chance to meet him. He was such an impressive person to be around."