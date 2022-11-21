Just In Time for Sweater Weather, Isa Boulder Launches Menswear

Brand: Isa Boulder

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Buy: Online at SSENSE

Editor's Notes: Isa Boulder, the experimental knitwear brand known for its crocheted garter belts and bodysuits, is expanding into menswear.

A master at bringing unexpected sex appeal to the grandmotherly art of crochet, the Bali-based label extends its reach to warmer, more practical apparel with its first menswear collection.

Isa Boulder 1 / 6

"The Isa Boulder guy is a geek about knitwear fashion — someone who is obsessed with the craft and appreciates the seamless aspect of knitwear," co-founder Cecilia Basari said in a press release.

Pivoting from body-con dresses to cozy, oversized sweaters, Basari and co-founder Yuli Suri crafted camo print pullovers, knit trousers with balloon-shaped legs, and loose-knit toppers woven with tubular, rope-like strands.

The design duo launched Isa Boulder in 2020 as a swimwear brand. Their satin-y, ruched bikinis quickly caught the attention of celebs (Kylie Jenner and Rowan Blanchard included), building buzz around the then-mysterious imprint.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Basari and Suri subsequently expanded into knitwear, launching the category with fishnet-like leggings, tops, and dresses that garnered Isa Boulder even more celebrity fans: Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, FKA twigs, and Alexa Demie have all sported the label's figure-hugging separates.

While Isa Boulder's menswear debut bares far less skin than its previous collections, Basari and Suri still manage to bring a tactile sensuality to chunky pullovers and billowing knit pants. Bring it on, sweater weather.