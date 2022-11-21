Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Just In Time for Sweater Weather, Isa Boulder Launches Menswear

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Brand: Isa Boulder

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Buy: Online at SSENSE

Editor's Notes: Isa Boulder, the experimental knitwear brand known for its crocheted garter belts and bodysuits, is expanding into menswear.

A master at bringing unexpected sex appeal to the grandmotherly art of crochet, the Bali-based label extends its reach to warmer, more practical apparel with its first menswear collection.

Isa Boulder
1 / 6
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"The Isa Boulder guy is a geek about knitwear fashion — someone who is obsessed with the craft and appreciates the seamless aspect of knitwear," co-founder Cecilia Basari said in a press release.

Pivoting from body-con dresses to cozy, oversized sweaters, Basari and co-founder Yuli Suri crafted camo print pullovers, knit trousers with balloon-shaped legs, and loose-knit toppers woven with tubular, rope-like strands.

The design duo launched Isa Boulder in 2020 as a swimwear brand. Their satin-y, ruched bikinis quickly caught the attention of celebs (Kylie Jenner and Rowan Blanchard included), building buzz around the then-mysterious imprint.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Basari and Suri subsequently expanded into knitwear, launching the category with fishnet-like leggings, tops, and dresses that garnered Isa Boulder even more celebrity fans: Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, FKA twigs, and Alexa Demie have all sported the label's figure-hugging separates.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While Isa Boulder's menswear debut bares far less skin than its previous collections, Basari and Suri still manage to bring a tactile sensuality to chunky pullovers and billowing knit pants. Bring it on, sweater weather.

Sold Out
Marine SerreSecond Skin Moon Top Brown
$260.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
KENZOCarpenter Pants
$231
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
Timberland6 Inch Premium Boot Yellow
$230.00
Sold Out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Don't Give up Your Chanel Menswear Dreams
  • Their Hand-Stitched Clothes Keep Ancient Craft Alive, But It’s Not That Serious
  • Boys Just Wanna Wear Chanel
  • Bode's Retro Nike Football Shoes Are Just as Good the Second Time Around
  • Menswear Is Gearing Up – Or Down, Rather – For Spring
What To Read Next
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now