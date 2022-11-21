Just In Time for Sweater Weather, Isa Boulder Launches Menswear
Brand: Isa Boulder
Season: Fall/Winter 2022
Buy: Online at SSENSE
Editor's Notes: Isa Boulder, the experimental knitwear brand known for its crocheted garter belts and bodysuits, is expanding into menswear.
A master at bringing unexpected sex appeal to the grandmotherly art of crochet, the Bali-based label extends its reach to warmer, more practical apparel with its first menswear collection.
"The Isa Boulder guy is a geek about knitwear fashion — someone who is obsessed with the craft and appreciates the seamless aspect of knitwear," co-founder Cecilia Basari said in a press release.
Pivoting from body-con dresses to cozy, oversized sweaters, Basari and co-founder Yuli Suri crafted camo print pullovers, knit trousers with balloon-shaped legs, and loose-knit toppers woven with tubular, rope-like strands.
The design duo launched Isa Boulder in 2020 as a swimwear brand. Their satin-y, ruched bikinis quickly caught the attention of celebs (Kylie Jenner and Rowan Blanchard included), building buzz around the then-mysterious imprint.
Basari and Suri subsequently expanded into knitwear, launching the category with fishnet-like leggings, tops, and dresses that garnered Isa Boulder even more celebrity fans: Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, FKA twigs, and Alexa Demie have all sported the label's figure-hugging separates.
While Isa Boulder's menswear debut bares far less skin than its previous collections, Basari and Suri still manage to bring a tactile sensuality to chunky pullovers and billowing knit pants. Bring it on, sweater weather.