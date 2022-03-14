Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Jacob & Co. Designed Watches Fit for Bruce Wayne

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
jacob-co-batman-bruce-wayne-gotham-city-watch (5)
Jacob & Co.
Between Jacob & Co. and Lanvin's Batman collabs, there's probably never been a better time to be a deep-pocketed Dark Knight fan.

Emphasis on deep pockets: Jacob & Co.'s Batman-inspired timepieces are especially exclusive. And, offered in a limited edition of 72 (36 pieces per style) at $220,000 apiece, only the most dedicated DC Comics die-hards need apply.

Doesn't mean that us plebes can't still admire the goods, though.

Jacob & Co.'s two styles of 45.5mm "Gotham City" watch hit two stylistic cues, either affecting the moody atmosphere of Bats himself or channeling the quiet opulence of alter ego Bruce Wayne.

The former is a blacked-out titanium of aerospace quality, with DLC coating that guarantees scuff resistance without weighing down the ultra-lightweight material. Even if you're punching crooks while wearing this bad boy, it still oughta look good as new.

Jacob & Co.
Its counterpart is an 18k rose gold watch, fitted with plenty of fancy fittings that're equal parts luxurious and referential. For instance, peep the Batarang-inspired bridge in the shape of the Batman's logo, tinted a matching golden hue and custom-designed to fit the length of Jacob & Co.'s bespoke JCFM10 calibre.

In fact, each iteration of Jacob & Co.'s "Gotham City" offers its own unique characteristics.

Only the dark titanium timepiece boasts that high-contrast black-on-yellow Batman branding on the rear of its case, for instance, while the back of the rose gold watch is fitted with a more traditional transparent sapphire, revealing the complex inner workings and hidden Batman logo therein.

Jacob & Co. is onto some big collabs these days.

The luxury accessories label only just debuted its Highsnobiety collaboration, one of its most accessible drops to date but certainly no less exclusive.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
