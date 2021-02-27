You Can Now Carry the Tiny Jacquemus Bag on Your Ear

In its relatively short lifespan thus far, French label Jacquemus has already left a lasting mark on fashion’s psyche with its refreshing sense of fun. Whether he’s walking his models through the sun-drenched lavender fields of Provence for a Spring/Summer 2020 collection or breaking the internet with miniature handbags, Simon Porte Jacquemus knows how to engage his audience.

In fact, Jacquemus' tiny bags attracted so much attention from amateur meme makers and celebrities alike that the Le Chiquito bag became an overarching symbol for the label. It follows, then, that Simon Porte isn't done with it just yet.

While a 10cm x 8cm leather handbag does beg the question ‘why?’, the diminutive stature of the design comes into its own when translated into jewelry. The single Le Chiquito earring features a hand-hammered effect in a gold-tone finish as well as the brand logo positioned to the bottom corner to mimic the gold-foil branding of the leather handbags.

Jewelry is the ideal arena to explore if you’re looking to inject your fits with a flash of fun, and this Jacquemus earring presents the perfect opportunity to do exactly that.

Shop the Jacquemus Le Chiquito Bag Earring below.

Jacquemus Le Chiquito Earring $104 Buy at Luisaviaroma

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.