Jacquemus x Nike Has Come...and Gone (For Now)

In May, Simon Porte Jacquemus' namesake label and sportswear giant Nike confirmed what we already knew: a Jacquemus x Nike collaboration was happening. Now, the highly-anticipated collection has come and gone (it'll be back though).

On June 28, one day after Jacquemus' FW22 "LE PAPIER" presentation, the French fashion label released its fresh-off-the-runway collection, including its collaborative capsule with Nike.

With such a coveted collaboration at hand, the release buckled to the pressures of hype culture, with the site crashing and pushing the collection's release back nearly 30 minutes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While the reason for the webstore's since-fixed error is unknown, I suspect it's a result of the influx of fashionistas rushing to cop their tiny Swooshed-adorned tennis dresses and Humara sneakers.

Jacquemus' Instagram stories stated that the site received 500k-plus interactions during the collection's initial release time.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Once all hype-driven system failures were resolved, we could finally view and shop the Jacquemus x Nike collection, which dropped exclusively at Jacquemus' online store.

The "Nike + Jacquemus" collection, as the label stylizes it, is surprisingly affordable, ranging from a $40 Le Bob bucket hat to a $175 Le Body short piece.

Nike / Zoe Ghertner 1 / 24

Mini tennis skirts lined with biker shorts, strappy Swoosh-embellished sports bras, and cutout polo dresses ooze of sporty-chic sensibility, coalescing Jacquemus' beachy, neutral color palette with Nike's technological materials.

As teased, the Humara sneakers and sought-after back-out Le Robe mini dress also see the light of the day with the Jacquemus x Nike release.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

“For this collaboration with Nike, I wanted to create a collection that reinterprets athletic women’s sportswear in a minimal way,” said founder Simon Porte Jacquemus. "I have always been inspired by vintage ACG pieces and Nike campaigns from the ’90s. We designed women’s athletic wear with sensuous details and neutral colors, along with my own interpretation of the Humara — my favorite Nike shoe.”

“When we collaborate at Nike, it’s always a 50-50 union where each partner comes together to advance the other forward in ways that couldn’t have been done alone,” continued Jarrett Reynolds, Nike VP of Catalyst Apparel Design. “With Jacquemus, we drew from vintage ACG inspiration, the interweaving of Nike DRI-Fit fabric, and considered footwear like the Humara, to create a nexus of sport and style that could only be done through the shared lens of Nike x Jacquemus.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As quickly as it arrived, the Jacquemus x Nike collection is indeed sold out on Jacquemus' site. Thankfully, I was able to snag the navy Le Robe polo dress while I could.

A day after the drop, Jacquemus' Nike Humaras are still commanding impressive resale prices. The $170 sneakers are flipping for nearly $400 on StockX in the beige/white colorways, while the brown pair is hovering around $330.

Not bad for a first-time sportswear collab.

Blurry green placeholder comoli 1 / 26

But, don't worry. The collaborative Humara shoes, flirty sportswear, and accessories are also dropping July 7 via Nike's website, SNKRS, and select Jacquemus stores.

Even if you take the L on SNKRS, which is highly likely with the bot-infested app, I suspect this isn't the last we'll see of Jacquemus x Nike.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

During the collection's release announcement, Jacquemus unveiled a new campaign featuring Jorja Smith wearing the collaboration's pieces.

While she obviously sported threads from today's collection, she also provided first looks at an unreleased long-sleeve crop top and garter thigh-high leg warmers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It wouldn't be surprising if Jacquemus became a long-term Swoosh collaborator considering Nike often seeks partners in it for the long run, evident with year-after-year projects with brands like Off-White, sacai, Stüssy, and Union LA.

Now, it seems the next set of years at Nike is looking real Jacquemus-ish as the partners kick off the start of a beautiful collaborative journey together.