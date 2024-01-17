Sign up to never miss a drop
Pharrell's LV Timbs Are Luxury Workwear at Its Finest

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

The hype surrounding Louis Vuitton’s Timberland boot collab since Pharrell posted a teaser on the house's @skateboard Instagram page late last week has been immense, to say the least.

Pharrell, who is Louis Vuitton Men's Creative Director, shared a video of the house’s latest Timberland work booties, which bore both brands’ logos on the tongue and an LV monogram pattern on the inside.

In the aftermath of Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week presentation itself on January 17, though, it’s become abundantly clear that the LV Timberland boot won't be arriving alone, but is in fact one of many that'll be landing for Fall/Winter 2024.

Soon after the show, which is perhaps best described as a Pharrell-ified western rodeo, a myriad of images began surfacing online of close-up shots of the collaborative Timberland boots that appeared throughout LV’s Parisian bonanza.

What, at first, appeared to be just one classic wheat nubuck work boot has in fact turned out to be seven different silhouettes reworked by Pharrell and his team from Timberland’s extensive archives.

There are laceless buckle-up boots with rubberfied toe boxes, classic slip-on work boots with little-to-no branding, and an extra-tall take on Timberland’s classic six-inch boots, each of which landing with added LV motifs.

In a statement prior to the show, Louis Vuitton said the following of the collaboration: "A classic industrial boot is proposed in wheat-colored or black waterproof scrivante nubuck lightly debossed with the Maison’s Monogram."

"The boot likewise appears in pebble nubuck and super-grained buffalo nubuck versions. The same expression expands into a silhouette fifteen percent larger than the classic."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Of course, there was more to Pharrell’s latest Louis Vuitton show than just Timberlands.

You had lots of cowboy hats, a slew of graphic puffer jackets, very flared jeans, washed-out workwear, and a plethora of LV trunks.

However, amidst the wonderful hecticness that is now Pharrell’s LV, it was the Timberlands that still managed to impress me the most which, considering the bells and whistles happening around them, is really saying something.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
