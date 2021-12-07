Jaden Smith Wears His Art on His Sleeve

Brand: Jaden Smith x Levi's

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Release Date: December 13

Buy: Levi's App

Editor's Notes: Jaden Smith is nothing if not consistent. The young creative likes to work with the same brands time and time again, reiterating his partnerships with New Balance and Levi's as often as possible, sometimes even retreading similar ground.

To be fair, though he's already worn Levi's classic 501s in a recent campaign — with his white Vision Racers, no less — Smith has never modeled a pair quite like this.

And, though Jaden Smith's new Levi's line is less stylized than Naomi Osaka's collaborative collection, it's still pretty personal to Smith since he drew the illustrations that appear atop the capsule's denim Type III trucker jacket and matching 501 jeans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Each garment sports rib cages, peace signs, and "Artificial Laser Focus Group" text doodled by Smith himself. These pieces are printed, of course, and not one-off customs, though they are launching in limited numbers.

Oh, and don't assume that the "Artificial Laser Focus Group" phrase is merely one of Smith's random observations (insert mirror quote here); Smith insists that there's a bit more meaning.

"['Artificial Laser Focus Group'] embodies my desire to cut through a room with bright light, like a laser," Smith says. Who can't relate? Well, besides my fellow introverts, I guess.

levis 1 / 9

"I had a lot of fun working on this collection," continued Smith, made clear by the snapshots of the 23-year-old spray-painting graffiti around a studio.

Alongside his collaborative partnerships, Smith also oversees MSFTSrep, his clothing line, and "sustainably sourced" water company JUSTwater.

He's a pretty busy guy, to say the least, and that doesn't even include his burgeoning careers in music and acting. Wonder if this Levi's line is his first proper step into the realm of fine art?