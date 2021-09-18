Relive Arts and Crafts With the Jaden Smith X New Balance 574

Brand: Jaden Smith x New Balance

Model: 574

Release Date: Available now

Price: £100.00 (approx. $137)

Buy: Online at New Balance

Editor's Notes: Jaden Smith has been bringing a new edge to New Balance through his collaborative releases, offering the brand his enigmatic style for a new generation of classics.

The partnership is, by all means, tradition meets contemporary, taking New Balance's globally-renowned, timeless tooling and silhouettes and reimagining them through the lens of a new generation. So far, the pairing has proven a success, with the super-thick Jaden Smith x New Balance Vision Racer ReWorked leading the pack.

While the Vision Racer ReWorked combined the best parts of the New Balance 1700 and the X-Racer, the latest release under the collaborative imprint is a DIY reimagining of the 1988 classic NB 574.

A silhouette described by New Balance as "chic, confident and comfortable," the 574 is a symbol of the brand's extensive history and traditional approach to sneaker design. With Jaden Smith's eye for the unorthodox, the sneaker's original build serves as a blank canvas for the reapplication of materials.

Comprised of 73% surplus materials, 18% virgin materials, and 9% recycled content, the shoe is a mismatch of fabrics and colors that takes you back to arts & crafts class. Unlike some of the more traditional, classically colored iterations of the 574, Jaden's take is unmistakable bold. You'll find bright pink, yellow, red, blue, and more across each of the three-dimensional panels.

