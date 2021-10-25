Jacquemus Is Venturing Into Beauty

Simon Porte Jacquemus is a lover of all things beautiful, and for his latest venture, he's venturing into the world of beauty with his eponymous label.

Although the designer himself has not yet commented on the potential launch, WWD has reported that the upcoming venture will be in partnership with Spanish beauty giant Puig, who also own the beauty extensions of Jean Paul Gaultier, Dries Van Noten, Paco Rabanne, as well as a licensing from COMME des GARÇONS Parfums.

The fashion and fragrance business will set Jacquemus up nicely for his first launch, which is set to be released in 2022.

There's yet no information as to the first product that will drop, but we're without a doubt expecting a fragrance inspired by the French Riviera. As a fan of flowers, nature, and everything that makes it seem like you're on a constant vacation, a scent just makes sense. Perhaps the bottle will even be shaped into the iconic mini Le Chiquito bag?

In terms of other products we're expecting to see, Jacquemus' fresh-faced aesthetic leads us to think that he'll continue to push the "less is more" look with natural products that focus on quality.

With little to no information available, a lot is left to the imagination, but we're excited to see what Simon Porte Jacquemus has up his sleeve. With books, jewelry, a flower pop-up store in Paris, as well as an unconfirmed Nike collaboration under his belt, it is undoubtedly going to be good.

The designer joins a wave of celebrities venturing into beauty and skincare, including recent launches by Doja Cat, Naomi Osaka, Ariana Grande, and Halsey, as well as the big players such as Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Selena Gomez. Even Ellen Degeneres is releasing her own brand, so if there's a time to tackle beauty, it is now.

