“BURN” by Jean Paul Gaultier Turns Up the Heat

Written by Cierra Black in Style
Jean Paul Gaultier x Dover Street Market
1 / 6

Jean Paul Gaultier’s new collection, “BURN,” is here to set your wishlist ablaze, and it’s only available at Dover Street Market.

The capsule is a callback to JPG’s archives. Pulling inspiration from the label’s Spring/Summer 1999 and Fall/Winter 2001 lines, full of statue-printed garments and leather corsetry, Gaultier’s latest mixes Renaissance art with biker fashion.

The latter shines through the collection’s campaign, starring stunt performer Bike Samaca. She models the line while casually performing death-defying acts on a motorcycle — think Fast and Furious, but make it fashion.

Biker-inspired attire includes matching sets, ribbed sweaters, and a corseted leather jacket that reinvents a silhouette from JPG’s Fall/Winter 2001 collection. Race car lettering and checkered print decorate a black hoodie and matching trousers while a tri-colored, leather jacket made of detachable panels transforms into a separate corset, cropped sleeve, and hood.

Jean Paul Gaultier x Dover Street Market
1 / 7

The French fashion house also folds fine art into the collection. Dresses, long sleeved tops, and casual trousers are emblazoned with headless statues bearing cracks across their torsos. The statue-starring garments are made of stretchy material reminiscent of the sheer mesh tops that Jean Paul Gaultier is famous for.

Jean Paul Gaultier x Dover Street Market
1 / 6

Jean Paul Gaultier’s new line releases at Dover Street Market stores globally and both the brands’ retail sites on Friday the 13th. It seems like an unlucky day to go shopping, I know, but take a look at the collection — it might just torch those superstitions.

  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
