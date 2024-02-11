Miu Miu Can't Stop Perfecting Its New Balances

We may have seen the last of Miu Miu's New Balance 574 sneakers. But there's more Miu Miu x New Balance sneakers where that came from.

In October 2023 during its Spring/Summer 2024 show, Miu Miu supplied first looks at its next New Balance sneaker, which saw Prada's little sister took on the 530 model. Actually, it's a New Balance 530 SL (more on that later).

Miu Miu's throwback New Balances arrives in beige and brown colorways, reiterating the SS24 palette. As Highsnobiety's new editor Jake Silbert called them, the "bookish" runners fit right in amongst Miu Miu's parade of fitting cardigans, low slung skirts, and librarian glasses.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

If you haven't noticed, Miu Miu's New Balance 530 sneakers aren't your typical 530s. They've shrunken since the last time we saw the OG model.

For its SS24 collaboration, Miu Miu essentially ditched the New Balance shoe's traditional chunky ABZORB-infused sole, going for a super flat, slim retro runner vibe. And thus, the 530 SL was born. I wonder if SL stands for "Super Low."

Again, we've seen Miu Miu's New Balance 530 SL sneakers with brown colorways. But a new white colorway has entered the chat, ultimately kicking off the collaborative sneaker's launch.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Revealed by Tsuyoshi Ikedo, New Balance Japan's marketing manager, we see a fresh white paint job on the low-level New Balance sneakers.

Like the others, the newest iteration boasts nice mesh and suede uppers. They also come with two sets of shoelaces and subtle New Balance and Miu Miu branding.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

For the Miu Miu girls and guys wondering, the brand's white New Balance 530 SL sneakers are currently up for grabs at Miu Miu's Tokyo flagship.

Right now, it's unknown if the white colorway will receive a wider global release. But with this scheme out in the world (well, Tokyo for right now), it's safe to assume Miu Miu's other New Balances aren't too far behind.