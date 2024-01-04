Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Jeremy Allen White Inaugurated As Internet's Reigning Short King

in StyleWords By Alexandra Pauly

While the rest of us are readjusting to our nine-to-fives, Jeremy Allen White is kicking off the new year with a far more enviable task: being the internet's reigning Short King. Less than a week into January, it's clear that our favorite fictional chef is having his best — or at least his buzziest — year yet.

White has quietly enjoyed heartthrob status for a while. Season two ofThe Bear, released last summer, only intensified our collective thirst for the actor, thanks to his portrayal of Carmy Berzatto, a troubled, talented chef who happens to have a penchant for wearing tight, shrunken T-shirts.

1 / 4
Calvin Klein / Mert Alas

Now, JAW mania is reaching unprecedented heights courtesy of Calvin Klein. On Thursday, the brand unveiled a new underwear campaign starring a shirtless (and very sculpted) White stripping down to a pair of CK's famous white briefs white scaling a city rooftop.

The photos and accompanying video quickly flooded social media, where onlookers proceeded to put things bluntly (and in more explicit terms): In case those jogging photos didn't convince you, Jeremy Allen White is hot.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The timing of the campaign is particuarly opportune: White is currently promoting a new movie, The Iron Claw, a film that sees a lot of the actor in muscle-baring wrestling gear. And on Wednesday, he began trending on social media after paparazzi spotted him out with rumored girlfriend Rosalía. The two looked pretty picture perfect in matching black 'fits, White in a baggy leather bomber and slouchy trousers and Rosalía in an oversized work jacket and mini skirt.

A starring role in an A24 flick, a very famous new beau, and a few designer thirst traps? You've got a recipe for peak virality. Happy New Year, indeed.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Eternal Zip
entire studios
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Leather Card Holder
Acne Studios
$190
Image on Highsnobiety
ProGrid Omni 9 Premium
Saucony
$195
We Recommend
  • black and white sneakers
    Masters of Monochrome: 12 Black and White Sneakers to Shop Now
    • Style
  • white sneakers
    White Sneakers Are a Staple and These Are Our Favorites
    • Style
  • best american brands Alpha Industries Calvin Klein Converse
    The 30 Brands That Define Americana
    • Style
  • Gum Sole Sneaker
    These Are the Best Gum Sole Sneakers to Shop Right Now
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Shop Our Favorite Off-White™ Sneakers of the Season
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Rolex's Vienna Philharmonic Day-Date 36 watch, released in January 2024
    Why Rolex Kicked Off 2024 With a Gorgeous, Limited Day-Date Watch
    • Watches
  • Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein campaign
    Jeremy Allen White Inaugurated As Internet's Reigning Short King
    • Style
  • LeBron James wears Pharrell's Spring/Summer 2024 Louis Vuitton suit
    LeBron Is Finally (Officially) a Louis Vuitton Model
    • Style
  • latest products main_Marni
    Marni, New Balance & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • 99ginger new balance 1906
    99GINGER Probably Made the Coolest New Balance 1906 Ever
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Air Jordan 1 Black Toe reimagined 2024 sneaker, with a white, red, and black distressed leather upper
    The Air Jordan 1 Is Cracked in Black (Toe)
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023