Jeremy Allen White Inaugurated As Internet's Reigning Short King

While the rest of us are readjusting to our nine-to-fives, Jeremy Allen White is kicking off the new year with a far more enviable task: being the internet's reigning Short King. Less than a week into January, it's clear that our favorite fictional chef is having his best — or at least his buzziest — year yet.

White has quietly enjoyed heartthrob status for a while. Season two ofThe Bear, released last summer, only intensified our collective thirst for the actor, thanks to his portrayal of Carmy Berzatto, a troubled, talented chef who happens to have a penchant for wearing tight, shrunken T-shirts.

1 / 4 Calvin Klein / Mert Alas

Now, JAW mania is reaching unprecedented heights courtesy of Calvin Klein. On Thursday, the brand unveiled a new underwear campaign starring a shirtless (and very sculpted) White stripping down to a pair of CK's famous white briefs white scaling a city rooftop.

The photos and accompanying video quickly flooded social media, where onlookers proceeded to put things bluntly (and in more explicit terms): In case those jogging photos didn't convince you, Jeremy Allen White is hot.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The timing of the campaign is particuarly opportune: White is currently promoting a new movie, The Iron Claw, a film that sees a lot of the actor in muscle-baring wrestling gear. And on Wednesday, he began trending on social media after paparazzi spotted him out with rumored girlfriend Rosalía. The two looked pretty picture perfect in matching black 'fits, White in a baggy leather bomber and slouchy trousers and Rosalía in an oversized work jacket and mini skirt.

A starring role in an A24 flick, a very famous new beau, and a few designer thirst traps? You've got a recipe for peak virality. Happy New Year, indeed.