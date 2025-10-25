The Dandy “Hand-Me-Down” New Balance Dad Shoes With a Story To Tell

Gather around, sneakerheads. Joe Freshgoods' got another story to tell through his latest New Balance collaboration.

Unveiled by the designer himself, Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 2010 sneakers arrive as these mega-textural sneakers named "Hand-Me-Downs" and "Bag Lady."

The names alone nod to a larger story yet to be disclosed. But expect all to be revealed in due time with Joe Freshgoods.

According to the man himself, we should have some more answers in November. He confirmed the sneakers will drop in the next few weeks, ending his post with a "See you in November."

The New Balance 2010s arrived earlier this year and have since enjoyed some nice Kith spins. Now, New Balance's other star collaborator is getting his turn.

Joe Freshgoods' 2010 sneakers come as the first JFG x NB linkup since February's "Aged Well" projects. He also dropped some pretty pink Abzorb 2000 sneakers over the summer, too, but they were exclusive to Paris for fashion week.

The collaborative 2010 continues Joe Freshgoods' rich texture and color stories, featuring fluffy multi-colored knit overlays and fuzzy shoelaces. It also features a "JFG" chain and other neat branding moments.

It's cozy, luxe, and the good kind of New Balance "hand-me-downs" that only the Chicago designer could turn into an meaningful wearable story.

