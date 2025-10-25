Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Dandy “Hand-Me-Down” New Balance Dad Shoes With a Story To Tell

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Gather around, sneakerheads. Joe Freshgoods' got another story to tell through his latest New Balance collaboration.

Unveiled by the designer himself, Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 2010 sneakers arrive as these mega-textural sneakers named "Hand-Me-Downs" and "Bag Lady."

Shop New Balance

The names alone nod to a larger story yet to be disclosed. But expect all to be revealed in due time with Joe Freshgoods.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

According to the man himself, we should have some more answers in November. He confirmed the sneakers will drop in the next few weeks, ending his post with a "See you in November."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The New Balance 2010s arrived earlier this year and have since enjoyed some nice Kith spins. Now, New Balance's other star collaborator is getting his turn.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Joe Freshgoods' 2010 sneakers come as the first JFG x NB linkup since February's "Aged Well" projects. He also dropped some pretty pink Abzorb 2000 sneakers over the summer, too, but they were exclusive to Paris for fashion week.

The collaborative 2010 continues Joe Freshgoods' rich texture and color stories, featuring fluffy multi-colored knit overlays and fuzzy shoelaces. It also features a "JFG" chain and other neat branding moments.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's cozy, luxe, and the good kind of New Balance "hand-me-downs" that only the Chicago designer could turn into an meaningful wearable story.

Shop New Balance

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The New Balance Dad Shoes That Finally Developed Tough Skin
  • The Flavorful Nostalgia of Aimé Leon Dore’s New Balance Dad Shoes
  • New Balance’s Dad Shoes Are Extra Powerful as Chunky Dad Slides
  • Joe Freshgoods Made a New Balance That Massages Your Foot
  • Kith Serves up Clean New Balance Dad Shoes, Knicks-Style
What To Read Next
  • Wonderfully Worn-Out Dunks Straight From Another Dimension
  • Top-Tier Vans Skate Shoes in a Zippered Leather Jacket
  • The Dandy “Hand-Me-Down” New Balance Dad Shoes With a Story To Tell
  • A Powerful Y-3 Ride Like No Other (EXCLUSIVE)
  • New Balance Perfected the Dad Shoe. The Dad Sweater Is Next
  • A Warhol You Can Use to Tell Time
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now