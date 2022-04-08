We Only Have Conversations Among Joe Freshgoods’ New Balance 550

This article was published on April 8 and updated on April 12

Brand: New Balance, courtesy of Joe Freshgoods

Model: 550

Release Date: April 15

Price: $120

Buy: New Balance's online store and select retailers; in-store raffles via Whitaker Group companies including Social Status, A Ma Maniere, APB, & Prosper

Editor’s Notes: Following our chat with Joe Freshgoods on spearheading New Balance's newest Conversations Amongst Us campaign as creative director, the Chicago designer dropped a few teasers including snapshots of a creamy 550 sneaker.

After all, it's not a genuine Joe Freshgoods' project if he doesn't troll us months ahead of the release.

But on April 1, Joe Freshgoods wasn't playing any April Fools' Day games when he revealed first looks at his collaborative New Balance 550 "Conversations Amongst Us."

The 550 follows a staple cream colorway matched with yellowing details on the sole, New Balance "N" logo, and stitching, appearing fresh and aged simultaneously, a possible nod to the campaign's overarching narrative of highlighting dialogues carried on from old to new generations.

New Balance's "Conversations Amongst Us" collection will be getting more than just a 550 — there's also the apparel and other sneaker models.

Joe Freshgoods has also teased with glimpses of the "Conversations Amongst Us" 2002R sneaker. Then, the KAWHI II appeared in the campaign's first video on none other than Kawhi Leonard himself (who else?).

There have been no sightings yet of the collection's confirmed New Balance 574 sneakers, though.

So far, each shoe follows the collection's primary color palette of cream, gold, and faded yellow, proving to be conversation pieces like the collection's name insists.

New Balance's "Conversations Amongst Us" is not to be confused with JFG's New Balance 9060 "Inside Voices," which is the third drop of his ongoing collaboration with the Boston footwear brand.

The "Conversations Amongst Us" campaign is creatively directed by Joe Freshgoods in collaboration with New Balance's Black Soles group.

The campaign and accompanying pieces are just so good that it all feels like a Joe Freshgoods' original.

After early looks and the Whitaker Group drops, you expect Joe Freshgoods-led New Balance "Conversations Amongst Us" collection, including the 550 sneaker, to drop on April 15.

