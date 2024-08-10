New Balance's 550 Sneaker Got a Tastefully Textural Upgrade

Just when you thought New Balance had run out of ideas with its low-rise and lowkey 550 sneakers, the Boston-based shoe label surprised us again.

New Balance's 550 shoe gets a "Sashiko" transformation, resulting in a refreshingly textural upgrade. Heavy cream-colored canvas fills the uppers, while hints of suede add smooth contrast elsewhere, like on the iconic "N" logo.

Part of the Sashiko Pack, the New Balance 550 sneaker naturally features details inspired by the ancestral Japanese embroidery technique, such as the visible stitching on the tongue.

Finally, white rope laces finish out the 550 sneakers, adding a surprisingly neat touch to the natural-looking 550 shoes.

New Balance

New Balance 550 sneakers first joined the label's lineup in 1989 as basketball shoes, but they went under the radar for decades. That all changed in 2020 when Aimé Leon Dore resurrected the silhouette through a super coveted collaboration, firing up a craze for the now-everyday model.

Understated in design, the beloved 550 sneakers are still in high demand in the streets. New Balance's low-top shoe has evolved from a cult phenomenon to a staple seen everywhere, even on Taylor Swift (sounds about right).

We've seen the New Balance sneaker undergo numerous makeovers and memorable collaborations, but there have only been a handful of full-material makeovers, like the airy Hemp style released in 2023.

The New Balance 550's signature leather-suede combo has become less head-turning. But the new basket-like texture is a breath of fresh air the model deserves.