Jonah Hill Even Makes Getting Ice Cream Look Cool AF

Since becoming a dad earlier this year my personal style has taken a bit of hit, to say the least.

What used to be a morning routine of cleansing and meticulously choosing an outfit for the day has quickly become a mix of sweatpants, hoodie, and wiping baby poop off of my hands.

To be frank, looking good is the least of my concerns right now and quite honestly it feels impossible to even attempt as a new father. Well, that's what I thought, then I saw Jonah Hill.

The actor and now-designer — who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Olivia Millar only last month — has seemingly skipped the sweatpants and hoodie phase (although probably not the poop) and gotten straight back on the old fashion horse it appears, that’s after he was spotted looked cool AF grabbing ice cream in Malibu on June 28.

Hill was wearing a pastel yellow t-shirt from his own Meaningful Existence label, which was tucked into a pair of tailored brown pants that sat above a khaki pair of puffer slides.

Now, I know this look isn’t revolutionary by any means, but the seventies-like concoction of browns, yellows, and greens is enough to prove that even if Hill’s sleep has taken a hit, his eye for style most certainly hasn’t.

To be honest, though, what did we expect from Jonah Hill, a guy who has made a habit of looking cool as shit in recent months?

From UGG boots and short-shorts, to pink two-pieces and surf boards, he's a man who makes looking the business wearing (and carrying) absolutely anything easy as pie, which makes his new dad era only more exciting to watch unfold. I’ll take notes.