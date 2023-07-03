Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Jonah Hill Even Makes Getting Ice Cream Look Cool AF

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Since becoming a dad earlier this year my personal style has taken a bit of hit, to say the least.

What used to be a morning routine of cleansing and meticulously choosing an outfit for the day has quickly become a mix of sweatpants, hoodie, and wiping baby poop off of my hands.

To be frank, looking good is the least of my concerns right now and quite honestly it feels impossible to even attempt as a new father. Well, that's what I thought, then I saw Jonah Hill.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop similar products

Image on Highsnobiety
Patta
Prayer T-Shirt
$35
Image on Highsnobiety
ROA
Classic Chino
$210
Image on Highsnobiety
HOKA
ORA LUXE
$72

The actor and now-designer — who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Olivia Millar only last month — has seemingly skipped the sweatpants and hoodie phase (although probably not the poop) and gotten straight back on the old fashion horse it appears, that’s after he was spotted looked cool AF grabbing ice cream in Malibu on June 28.

Hill was wearing a pastel yellow t-shirt from his own Meaningful Existence label, which was tucked into a pair of tailored brown pants that sat above a khaki pair of puffer slides.

Sold Out
HighsnobietyLinen Short-Sleeve Shirt Sand
$52.25
$95.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
HighsnobietySide Cargo Shorts Light Beige
$95.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
HighsnobietyLinen Short-Sleeve Shirt Brown
$95.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Carhartt WIPSingle Knee Short
$68
Buy at Highsnobiety

Now, I know this look isn’t revolutionary by any means, but the seventies-like concoction of browns, yellows, and greens is enough to prove that even if Hill’s sleep has taken a hit, his eye for style most certainly hasn’t.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

To be honest, though, what did we expect from Jonah Hill, a guy who has made a habit of looking cool as shit in recent months?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Shop similar products

Image on Highsnobiety
Maison Margiela
Heavy Jersey Logo T-Shirt
$495
Image on Highsnobiety
Highsnobiety
Carpenter Shorts
$100
Image on Highsnobiety
J.M. Weston x Highsnobiet
Not In Paris Penny Loafer
$1095

From UGG boots and short-shorts, to pink two-pieces and surf boards, he's a man who makes looking the business wearing (and carrying) absolutely anything easy as pie, which makes his new dad era only more exciting to watch unfold. I’ll take notes.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Highsnobiety
Not in Paris 5 Paris Sock
$15
Image on Highsnobiety
L'As du Fallafel x Highsn
Short Sleeve T-Shirt
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
Highsnobiety
Not in Paris 5 Keychain
$15
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Super Lowkey Sneaker Looks Wonderfully Kill Bill-ish
  • adidas' Reborn Running Shoe Makes Ghosting Look Great (& Flat)
  • The New Balenciaga Is Gonna Look a Lot Like the Old (As In, Really Old) Balenciaga
  • What Does a Prada-fied Versace Even Look Like?
  • Bedroom Accessories that Won't Make Your Apartment Look like a Meme
What To Read Next
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now