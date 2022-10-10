Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Jonah Hill Is Looking Cool AF Again (Shock)

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Every now and then I rewatch Superbad to revisit 2007 Jonah Hill and often wonder how the fuck that little fat kid became one of the most stylish men on the planet.

Sure, I understand it’s a role and his name isn’t really Seth, and yeh, he doesn’t actually have a 25 year old Hawaiian organ donor friend called McLovin, but he is still the kid that has undeniably become one of the greatest when it comes to perfecting the art of casual dressing.

Bottega VenetaBV1162S Layered-Design Sunglasses
$355
Buy at Farfetch
Image on Highsnobiety
CasablancaCasa Logo-Print Silk Shirt
$855
Buy at Matches
Sold Out
Levi's x AMBUSH517 Bootcut Jeans Mid Indigo
$380.00
Sold Out

Because it is an art, and don’t let anyone tell you different.

His latest example of casual expertise – and how less is most certainly more – came earlier this week, when he was spotted wandering the sunny streets of Malibu, California, in his signature yellow sunnies, a boxy tee, white shorts, and a pair of navy loafers.

Shop the fit

Image on Highsnobiety
Polo Ralph Lauren
Slim-Fit Oxford Shirt
Price TBA
Image on Highsnobiety
Incotex
Knee-Length Chino Shorts
$234
Image on Highsnobiety
Salomon
RX Slide 3.0
$77

Not only is this yet another example of Hill’s ability to almost effortlessly make any ensemble bang, but it also serves as a timely reminder that style shouldn’t be over thought and, if anything, that it should be approached with as little thought as possible.

Of course, Hill’s position as an unofficial style icon is nothing new, quite the contrary, in fact.

Image on Highsnobiety
MarniGraphic-Print Short-Sleeve Shirt
$590
Buy at Farfetch
Image on Highsnobiety
2 Moncler 1952Wide-Leg Shell Track Pants
$875
Buy at Mr Porter
Sold Out
Last Resort ABVM003 Suede Lo Cheddar/White
$85.00
Sold Out

Earlier this year Highsnobiety paid homage to his ever-growing arsenal of ‘fit pics which included “Surf’s Up, Jonah,” “Tourist Dad,” and who can forget “The Row's Best Unofficial Influencer.”

Sold Out
JACQUEMUSLa Maille Rayures Multi-Orange
$410.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Stone IslandFissato T-Shirt
$208
Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Garrett LeightAce Sunglasses Pure Glass
$295
Buy at Slam Jam IT
While Hill’s artistry might lie mostly in casual attire, no formal occasion is off limits either, as he demonstrated back in January at the premiere of Netflix's climate change comedy Don't Look Up to which he arrived well and truly Gucci-fied.

Like I said, I’m not rewriting the style icon book here, Hill is just continuing to deliver. And I just think it’s worth reiterating style moments of consistency, and this is certainly one of them for me. Amen, brother.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
