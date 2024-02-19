Workout Staples That Will Have You Looking Great While Conquering Your Fitness Goals

Sign up to never miss a drop
We are more than 10% into 2024. How are your fitness goals looking? There is no rush, of course, but if you are eager to reach new heights this year, one of the easiest ways to motivate yourself is by adding new styles to your wardrobe. 

It's been proven time and time again that looking great stylistically can exhibit positive effects on your motivation, as you aim to reach your personal health goals. 

From a more functional standpoint, having clothes, footwear, and accessories in your rotation that work as hard as you do is important, and New Balance is here to help.

Whether you need runner-friendly footwear or want more options for the gym in your rotation, New Balance has it all and more. Let today’s curation help you hit your goals.

Shop our performance favorites from New Balance below.

RC Short 7"

Image on Highsnobiety

RC Short 7"

$65

New Balance

Buy at New Balance

Take it from someone who has been an athlete all their life; you really cannot have enough shorts. New Balance’s newest short, the RC short, is here to enhance your performance. Tailored for comfort and convenience, the RC Short features the mobility of a four-way stretch fabric and a built-in brief for support. There’s even a zippered back pocket, along with two drop-in pockets, that’ll provide you with internal and external storage options for all your goods. It’s truly a revolution in athletic apparel – see for yourself.

Fresh Foam X 1080

Image on Highsnobiety

Fresh Foam X 1080v13

$165

New Balance

Buy at New Balance

New Balance considers this one of the best running sneakers that they make, and I agree. This streamlined running shoe includes a functional mesh upper, premium sole cushioning, and improved midsole mapping for increased flexibility. The Fresh Foam X 1080 is the type of shoe that feels excellent running 10 miles or simply trekking your way to the office.

Fresh Foam X 880

Image on Highsnobiety

Fresh Foam X 880v14

$140

New Balance

Buy at New Balance

Bold sneakers and fitness go hand in hand. If you are on the prowl for a pair, it doesn't get much better than the Fresh Foam X 880, especially if you are an aspiring runner. Throughout its bright orange sole, you'll find excellent underfoot cushioning. It's a top choice for runners who do not require additional stability. 

FuelCell SC Elite

Image on Highsnobiety

FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4

$250

New Balance

Buy at New Balance

Yes, this does have all the makings of a top-tier performance shoe for those of us who prefer a bit more energy return while training and racing. I do love a lightweight shoe, and this is it. Beyond the track, turf, and road, the FuelCell SC Elite looks fantastic under a pair of jeans and a white t-shirt.

6 Panel Classic Hat

6 Panel Classic Hat

$22

New Balance

Buy at New Balance

You cannot overestimate the value of a comfy cap. Aside from this forest green iteration giving you a few style points in the normcore community, caps like these have tremendous functional value, while you are trying to get your daily pump. It can help you lock in and get focused, while preventing hair and sweat from coming into your face. It's an easy pick for your gym rotation.

Sportswear's Greatest Hits Woven Jacket

Sportswear's Greatest Hits Woven Jacket

$110

New Balance

Buy at New Balance

This woven jacket is perfect for a little workout layering during the cooler months and early mornings. The slightly oversized jacket is made from recycled nylon and comes with New Balance's fast-drying technology — a material capable of keeping moisture-free even after some intense sessions on the rowing machine.

Athletics Cotton T-Shirt

Athletics Cotton T-Shirt

$40

New Balance

Buy at New Balance

Relaxed and roomy in a sandy beige hue, this is the type of shirt you can incorporate into your wardrobe as a daily driver beyond the gym walls. This is for your post-workout fit.

NB Patch Logo Crew 3 Pairs

Image on Highsnobiety

NB Patch Logo Crew 3 Pairs

$16

New Balance

Buy at New Balance

Don't forget to have a spare pair of socks while out training. Not only is it more hygienic, but it can also help protect and support foot health in the long term. These three pairs of socks make your choice much easier. 

Canvas Duffel

Canvas Duffel

$50

New Balance

Buy at New Balance

I love this Duffel bag for two reasons. 1. The vintage aesthetic of the bag is truly timeless, making it a nice standout piece for when you want to separate yourself from the black nylon sports bag crowd. 2. It's roomy enough to carry just about all the essentials on this list.

