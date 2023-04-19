Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A$AP Rocky's Dad Drip Goes Hard

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

I’ve been a dad for the best part of one month now and, naturally, my personal style has taken a bit of a hit.

What once used to be a well-considered and thought-out daily process has quickly turned into the same outfit on rotation (regardless of milk stains) and using any other free time I have to actually get around to brushing my teeth. Luxury.

It’s been all change around these parts so far this year, but for the good, of course.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, with the dust finally beginning to settle on my new life, it’s time I start trying to perfect the art of dressing as a dad, but not necessarily like a dad. There’s a difference.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Sold Out
Dries van NotenRankle Coat Navy
$1,300.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
MarniLogo Bowling Shirt
$385
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
Carhartt WIPSingle Knee Pant Blue
$105.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Dries van NotenSuede Clogs
$620.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
Carhartt WIPNew Frontier Cap Brown
$50.00
Sold Out

Where one might cop a pair of past-the-knee shorts, a fanny pack, and some bad sneakers upon becoming a father, I’m taking an alternative approach, one demonstrated by A$AP Rocky during his still-brief foray into fatherhood.

Since welcoming his first baby with Rihanna in May 2022, A$AP’s style has seemingly shown no let up, albeit tweaked slightly.

That being said, just because he’s a world-famous rapper and record producer, it doesn’t mean he probably didn’t have a good stint in sick-covered joggers too.

In short, A$AP has become a style icon of mine and, as he approaches one-year as a full-fledged dad (with a second child dropping later this year), his recent look on a night out with Rihanna epitomizes why.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The 33-year-old was spotted alongside a pregnant RiRi in Santa Monica, California, was seen sporting a deep navy trench coat, which sat atop a sleek shirt and tie combo and some big sunnies for good measure. Typically too, the look was rounded out with a slip-on pair of Gucci loafers and some classic denim jeans.

Now, I’m not saying I’d be swanning around wearing the exact same get-up as this anytime soon (or even the Gucci two-piece he was spotted in last week), I’m just pleased that there’s a cool dad look to be striving for.

I admit that fatherhood is still fairly new to me and my personal style is way down my list of priorities right now, but when the time eventually comes A$AP will always be my muse.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
PattaHope Love Peace Sports Cap
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Alpha Industries x HighsnobietyMA-1 Heritage Bomber Jacket
$930.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKAKAHA 2 LOW GTX
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Ray-Ban’s Most Famous Sunglasses, Made Into "Puffer" Glasses By A$AP Rocky
  • A$AP Rocky's Ray-Bans Are Gold-Plated & Blacked-Out
  • “The Craziest Shoe Ever”: A$AP Rocky Schools Us On His Monstrous New PUMA Collab
  • Only the Miu Miu Boy's Club Could Include A$AP Rocky, Nettspend & Willem Dafoe
  • At His Trial, A$AP Rocky Quietly Soft-Launched a New Wardrobe
What To Read Next
  • Central Cee Will Only Dress Like Central Cee (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Part Timepiece, Part Disco Ball: A Watch Drowning in Glam
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • adidas' Super Slick Sneaker Slims Down to Minimalist Perfection
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now