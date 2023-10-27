Joe Jonas Is Dressing With Divorced Dad Energy

Joe Jonas is in the middle of a high-profile divorce from Sophie Turner and he's definitely dressing the part. Now, far be it for me to weigh in on Jonas or Turner's rights and wrongs so, instead, let's explore how his wardrobe reflects the newfound divorced dad lifestyle.

The most obvious example came on October 25, when Jonas was en route to pick up his kids in a dad cap, painted hoodie, On Running shoes (with tall black Nike socks, if you please) and Motörhead shorts, which are both awesome and a singularly perfect encapsulation of divorced dad style.

I'm going off tropes here but divorced dad clothes are a mix of "I'm actually doing great, thanks" statement pieces, like leather jackets and rock band merch, and lazy-day staples, like generic running shoes, titular dad caps, and sleeveless undershirts once unironically called "wife beaters."

Note Joe Jonas' recent fixation on curved-brim caps and those undershirts that the kids are now calling "wife pleasers" — classic divorced dad stuff here.

Jonas' footwear choices as of late are also pure divorced dad, if elevated by his innate style know-how: he's entirely through with laced sneakers, instead leaning hard into slip-on shoes like Birkenstock's Boston clog, chunky loafers, and On's runners, perhaps the best example of a new-school dad shoe.

There's an easy throughline between the Nolita Dirtbag inclination that's recently informed Jonas and his brothers' wardrobes as of late and the divorced dad aesthetic, such that it is. I mean, dirtbag is right there in the name but the tangible elements — lived-in workwear, greaseball base-layers, faded hats — carry over especially well.

The difference is that the divorced dad is both cleaned up and dressed down. Jonas eschews double knee pants for straight-legged chinos, for instance, though he retains the fuzzy cardigans favored by the ne'er-do-wells on police procedurals like Criminal Minds.

Not that any of this is a reflection of Jonas' actual character, mind you — I don't have any interest in developing a psychological profile on anyone based on their clothes (call the Criminal Minds folks for that) — but there is at least some surface level connective tissue you can pull at.

And maybe, just maybe, there's an air of moodiness to his looks? Like his clothing choices indicate that something under the surface is being held in by slouchy hoodies and boxy jackets?

Either way, it's not like Jonas looks bad, necessarily. But even if he's fine, his wardrobe is clearly going through some stuff.