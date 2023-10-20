Sign up to never miss a drop
The Air Jordan 1 "Royal Reimagined" Drops Soon

Morgan Smith

The holiday season is looking bright and, dare I say, royal for sneakerheads. Amongst several other drops loaded on Jordan's end-of-the-year calendar, the long-awaited Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Royal Reimagined is finally due to drop very soon.

It seems like it was just yesterday when word got out about the Royal Reimagined 1s (it was early spring when murmurs of the shoe first hit our ears). Now, following an exclusive release on Nike's SNKRS app, the sneaker's wider launch is but two weeks away.

Loaded on Nike's SNKRS calendar for November 4, the Air Jordan 1 "Royal Reimagined" will see a launch in full family sizing, including adults and toddlers. P.S. Adult pairs will retail for $180. Oh, how I wish I never complained about the $170 days.

For the Royal Reimagined Air Jordan 1s, we see the classic scheme — Royal Blue and Black — favored by Michael Jordan presented in OG colorblocking and dressed in a new suede suit.

Initially, sneakerheads weren't too pleased with the new, smooth treatment. But as various angles and official Nike images rolled in ahead of the drop, a few had a change of heart. However, some still prefer the original leather build, and I can't blame them — it's a classic.

But I'll admit: the premium suede has grown on me. It makes the Royals look extra rich.

On the forthcoming Air Jordan 1s, the traditional Wings logo assumes its position on the heel, while classic Nike Air logos pop up throughout in the extra bold blue hue.

The Air Jordan 1 "Royal Reimagined" follows a couple of recent Jordan Brand efforts involving revamped classics, including the Lost and Found Chicago 1s, Cement 3s, and soon-come Bred Reimagined 4s.

Like their originals, the reimagined shoes aren't exactly love at first sight for sneakerheads. But as time passes (and release dates near), they become more in demand, and then, we have yet another classic sneaker on our hands.

I say all this to say: Be ready on November 4. Regardless of chatter, I suspect the Air Jordan 1 "Royal Reimagined" will fly off shelves on their drop day.

