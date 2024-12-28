A Classic, Low-Slung Jordan 1 Sneaker Is Back & Fancier Than Ever

It turns out we're getting not just one but two "Black Toe" Jordan sneakers in the new year. In addition to the high-top "Black Toe Reimagined" sneaker, the brand is also unleashing a low-top version dressed in the classic colorway. And similar to its Reimagined sibling, the Jordan 1 Low "Black Toe" comes with a fancy twist.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Toe" has seen a couple drops in its lifetime, including one in 2019 and another in 2023. And now, it's back and better.

The 2025 Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Toe" presents that ever-classic red, white, and black colorblocking, which could easily be mistaken for the iconic "Chicago" colorway. However, the "Black Toe" shoes usually feature, well, black toes, with the dark color surrounding the crisp white toe box.

The "Black Toe" Lows pretty much preserves the OG design in the low-rise format. However, the 2025 renditions will feature a new snazzy Air Jordan Wings branding on the heel. It will also come in a special shoe box when it drops during the summer season.

Again, Nike will also serve up a "Black Toe Reimagined" Jordan 1, which sees the iconic sneaker go Wings-free (remember when early mockups hinted at a "cracked" design concept? Good times). These Jordan 1 sneakers are anticipated to drop in February as part of the brand's stacked 40th anniversary lineup.

Black Toe Lows? Black Toe Highs? There will be plenty of Black Toes to go around for the Jordan Brand's birthday. Fingers crossed for the sneakerheads going for either pair.