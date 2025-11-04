The Luxurious Revival of a Great Low-Rise Jordan Sneaker

With the Jordan Brand turning 40 this year, it's only right that one of the original and greatest Air Jordan 1s makes a comeback.

We already got blessed with the infamous "Bred" 1s. Now, Nike's running back the "Chicago" 1s again.

The sportswear brand will actually be rereleasing the Jordan 1 Low "Chicago" sneakers, which debuted in 2016.

The latest pairs are a pretty spot-on revival, except for some minor tweaks. Most notably, the sneakers feature better materials the second time around, with Nike providing high-quality leather uppers.

Additionally, compared to the 2016 pairs, the new Jordan 1 Low "Chicago" shoes are slightly wider in shape, which is ideal for sneakerheads seeking a roomier fit, but the same iconic design.

Elsewhere, prepare to once again meet the classic color arrangement of Varsity Red, Black, and White, all applied to the low-top Jordan 1 sneaker designed in the image of the OG model.

After Nike "lost and found" the high-top versions in 2022, the Jordan 1 Low "Chicago" is now slated to make its return to the game on November 15 through the SNKRS app. Its price tag? $145.

The Jordan 1s essentially kick off another epic month of anniversary releases and returns. Indeed, classics like the "Black Cat" Jordan 4s and the "Taxi" Jordan 12s are also among November's stacked lineup.

