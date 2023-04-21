Nike's "Lost & Found" AJ1 Arrives Pre-Loved

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Reimagined" AKA "Lost & Found"

Release Date: November 19, 2022, shock-drop restock on April 20, 2023

Price: $180

Buy: Nike's SNKRS app and select sneaker boutiques. Resale via StockX

Editor's Notes: Nothing quite does it like the classics. Whether we're discussing vintage cars, watches, sneakers, or even your favorite old-school Champion hoodie, old is gold.

If OG Nike Air Jordans are your taste, more often than not, you're going to come across pairs that have seen better days – crumbling midsoles, cracked leather, yellow; all the signs of pre-love.

But sneakerheads will go above and beyond to chase their grails., especially when it comes to the Chicagos

If you're the type to love the chase, these kinds of issues are par for the course, but for the more casual fan, trying to restore a pair of classics can be a world of pain...and cash loss.

Fortunately, Nike's latest Air Jordan 1 High OG colorway, "Lost & Found," offers the best of both – a the highly sought-after Chicago colorway and a thoughtful vintage treatment.

Arriving pre-loved, without the hassle of needing to fix a course of issues, the Lost & Found AJ1 High OG looks just as the name would suggest. If you were to come across this pair while digging in the crates, you'd expect some wear and tear; to both the box and shoes.

That's precisely what you'll get. Served as a modern rendition of the "Chicago" palette, the Lost & Found Jordan 1 features distressing throughout, most notably at the black portions towards the heel, the red outsole, and across the full length of the white leather underlays.

The devil is in the details, as they say, and the classic AJ1 box with battered detailing is certainly a thing to marvel at. What's more, this release is due to land with the highest quantities for any AJ1 to date, hopefully making it more found than lost for Chicago-hungry sneakerheads. Happy hunting!

