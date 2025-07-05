Nike's Newest Air Max "Dad Shoe" Is Tiffany-Level Clean

The Nike Air Max Moto 2K sneaker is officially here, and already looking gloriously Tiffany-flavored.

The latest Nike sneaker is really an old Nike sneaker from the early 2000s. It's basically the Air Max Moto+ 6 with a new name and a more lifestyle-oriented attitude. It still retains many of its performance-ready features but Nike is pushing it as more a casual fashion sneaker.

The sportswear giant has prepared the model in a few aughts-worthy colorways for its debut, including this Tiffany-tinged "Cannon" option.

On the "Cannon" version, similar light blue colors strike the meshy underlays as well as the side Swoosh and chunky soles. It's all topped with the classic "Y2K running shoe" overlays in shiny silver and black.

The Nike Air Max Moto 2K is similar to several other Tiffany-inspired Nike sneakers, whose color schemes are reminiscent of the jeweler's signature, trademarked color. However, to be clear, these aren't official Tiffany collaborations (well, except for that one $400 Air Force 1).

The Air Max Moto 2K sneaker also comes in White/Metallic Silver, Black/Metallic silver, Light Violet Ore, and pink colorways. All are now available on Nike's website for $135, expanding the brand's collection of trendy "dad shoes."

