Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Newest Air Max "Dad Shoe" Is Tiffany-Level Clean

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Nike Air Max Moto 2K sneaker is officially here, and already looking gloriously Tiffany-flavored.

The latest Nike sneaker is really an old Nike sneaker from the early 2000s. It's basically the Air Max Moto+ 6 with a new name and a more lifestyle-oriented attitude. It still retains many of its performance-ready features but Nike is pushing it as more a casual fashion sneaker.

Shop Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The sportswear giant has prepared the model in a few aughts-worthy colorways for its debut, including this Tiffany-tinged "Cannon" option.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On the "Cannon" version, similar light blue colors strike the meshy underlays as well as the side Swoosh and chunky soles. It's all topped with the classic "Y2K running shoe" overlays in shiny silver and black.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Nike Air Max Moto 2K is similar to several other Tiffany-inspired Nike sneakers, whose color schemes are reminiscent of the jeweler's signature, trademarked color. However, to be clear, these aren't official Tiffany collaborations (well, except for that one $400 Air Force 1).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Air Max Moto 2K sneaker also comes in White/Metallic Silver, Black/Metallic silver, Light Violet Ore, and pink colorways. All are now available on Nike's website for $135, expanding the brand's collection of trendy "dad shoes."

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikePegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
$138.75
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Levi's Nike Air Max Shoes Are Raw Denim For Your Feet
  • Don't You Want to Stick LEGOs to Your Nike Shoes?
  • There's a New-Old Nike "Dad Shoe" in Town
  • Nike's "Denim" Air Max Skate Shoe Isn't What You'd Expect — It's Better
  • Nike’s Newest Air Max Hybrid Sneaker Is Also Its Slickest
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Newest Air Max "Dad Shoe" Is Tiffany-Level Clean
  • adidas Gave the Samba the Boot
  • The Golden Era of Nike's Lowkey Flyest Runner
  • This Satisfyingly Textural Jordan "Skate Shoe" Is a Work of Art
  • 90 Years of Japanese Bagmaking Comes to Paris (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Can You Make a Parisian Souvenir Shop Cool? Pigalle Says, Yes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now