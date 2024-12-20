Another Certified Nike Air Max Classic Has Gone Tiffany

Another day, another Tiffany-coded Nike Air Max sneaker steps into the scene. This time, the chunk-ful Air Max 95 model is getting a taste of the luxury-level color scheme for its 30th birthday.

The Nike Air Max 95 will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2025, and it's doing so, Tiffany-style. Like previous Tiffany-flavored Nikes, the Nike Air Max 95 gets dressed in black and grey shades, further splashed with those familiar bright blue accents.

Of course, the Nike Air Max 95 is not an official collaboration with Tiffany. Not to mention, Tiffany Blue® is a trademarked colorway and a custom Pantone color that only Tiffany can use.

And although Nike worked directly with the brand for a luxuriously stealthy Air Force 1 collaboration, other efforts, like these beautiful Nike Air Max 95s, have simply just oozed Tiffany vibes — in the best way, at that.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Funny enough, the Nike Air Max 95 colorway is even called "Black/Jade Jewel," possibly hinting at its Tiffany inspirations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Nike Air Max 95 "Black/Jade Jewel" sneaker is expected to drop during the spring season alongside several other hot Nike sneakers.

Nike's already got other Air Max sneakers dripped out in "Tiffany" colors, including the Air Max 90 and Air Max Plus. There's even a Tiffany-adjacent Nike Air Max 95 floating around in an "Iron Grey" colorway.

But who am I kidding? These new "Tiffany" Air Max 95s are hard and worth the wait.