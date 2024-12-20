Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Another Certified Nike Air Max Classic Has Gone Tiffany

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Another day, another Tiffany-coded Nike Air Max sneaker steps into the scene. This time, the chunk-ful Air Max 95 model is getting a taste of the luxury-level color scheme for its 30th birthday.

The Nike Air Max 95 will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2025, and it's doing so, Tiffany-style. Like previous Tiffany-flavored Nikes, the Nike Air Max 95 gets dressed in black and grey shades, further splashed with those familiar bright blue accents.

Shop Nike Air Max 95
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Of course, the Nike Air Max 95 is not an official collaboration with Tiffany. Not to mention, Tiffany Blue® is a trademarked colorway and a custom Pantone color that only Tiffany can use.

And although Nike worked directly with the brand for a luxuriously stealthy Air Force 1 collaboration, other efforts, like these beautiful Nike Air Max 95s, have simply just oozed Tiffany vibes — in the best way, at that.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Funny enough, the Nike Air Max 95 colorway is even called "Black/Jade Jewel," possibly hinting at its Tiffany inspirations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Nike Air Max 95 "Black/Jade Jewel" sneaker is expected to drop during the spring season alongside several other hot Nike sneakers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike's already got other Air Max sneakers dripped out in "Tiffany" colors, including the Air Max 90 and Air Max Plus. There's even a Tiffany-adjacent Nike Air Max 95 floating around in an "Iron Grey" colorway.

But who am I kidding? These new "Tiffany" Air Max 95s are hard and worth the wait.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeACG "Delta River" Dri-FIT ADV Long-Sleeve Top
$150.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
NikeAir Max SNDR GTX Hyper Crimson/DK Smoke Grey-Fire Red
$220.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeACG Smith Summit Cargo Pants Black/Anthracite/Summit White
$215.00
Available in:
XSSMXL
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Brand-New, Highly Techy Air Max Shoe Is Already a Classic
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Tiffany-Flavored Air Max Looks Like Luxury
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Waterproof Air Max Has a Timeless Toughness
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Underrated Air Max Sneaker Is Part Classic, All Clean
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Much-Loved Air Max Went Tiffany Stealth
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Stylishly Rugged Trail Shoe Has No Business Looking This Good
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Skate-Flavored Jordan Shoe Gets Its Cleanest Colorway Yet
    • Sneakers
  • Nike Finally Unleashes a Gorgeous & Once-Super-Exclusive Jordan 1 Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • The Japanese Grannies Making Boring Sneakers Beautiful, One Stitch at a Time
    • Sneakers
  • Aimé Leon Dore's Beautiful New Balance Dad Shoes Are Worth the Wait
    • Sneakers
  • After 100 Years, Montblanc’s Meisterstück Continues to Write History
    • Style
    • sponsored
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now