Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Cracked Leather "UNC" Jordans Look Like They Were Lost & Found Again

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

And so another legendary Jordan sneaker makes a comeback...but not as we may remember it.

In continuing the Jordan Brand's 40th-anniversary celebrations, Nike has resurrected the Air Jordan 1 High "UNC" sneakers, an iteration first released in 1985. The bright blue and white sneakers, which recall the colors of Michael Jordan's alma mater, rereleased in 2015, receiving a lovely crisp and clean retro.

Shop Air Jordan 1
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, 10 years later, the "UNC" 1s are back. And my, have they aged.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

2025's Jordan 1 High OG "UNC" sneakers come with intentionally yellowed soles and cushy tongues. Most notably, the shoes feature cracked white leather panels, which is a pretty clever detail considering the '85 Jordan sneaker probably looks something like this today, admirable crumbling and all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It turns out: the reborn "UNC" Jordan 1s are another Reimagined sneaker from the Jordan Brand, which explains the look. Previous Reimagined Jordan sneakers, like the "Chicago" 1s and "White Cement" 3s, have gotten these time-worn treatments, resulting in vintage-style designs that look as if the OG sneaker were lost, found, and reintroduced to the world in their as-is state.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Air Jordan 1 "UNC Reimagined" sneaker is finally expected to drop in May, joining "White Cement" 4s as the month's biggest Jordan releases.

Is it hot in here, or is it just the Jordan Brand cooking up heat for the summer? Option B sounds about right.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max SNDR Canyon Gold/Deep Ocean-LT Smoke Grey
$110.00
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeACG Mountain Fly 2 Low LT Orewood Brown/Khaki-Light Bone
$90.75
$165.00
Available in:
40.54142.5
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max Waffle CATALYST-SP
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Somehow, Nike's Beautifully Textural Jordan 1 Looks Even Better Than Before
    • Sneakers
  • With Cracked "Bred" Toes, Nike's Jordan 1 Shoe Literally Shatters Expectations
    • Sneakers
  • The Iconic "Chicago" Jordan 1 Returns as a Wild Sneaker-Mule Mashup
    • Sneakers
  • Even in Shrunken Mode, the Legendary “Rookie” Jordan 1 Looks Really Good
    • Sneakers
  • This Ain't a Dunk. It's Nike's New Luxe, Low-Top Jordan 1 Sneaker
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Of All People, Dries Van Noten Designed the Single Best Post-Samba Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Rugged Sneaker Is Like a Good-Looking Outdoorsy Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Cracked Leather "UNC" Jordans Look Like They Were Lost & Found Again
    • Sneakers
  • Carhartt's Summer Plans? Less Work(wear) & More Play
    • Sneakers
  • Will Demna Save Gucci?
    • Style
  • Nike's Fine (& Now Furry) Skate Shoe Unleashes the Beast
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now