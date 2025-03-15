Nike's Cracked Leather "UNC" Jordans Look Like They Were Lost & Found Again

And so another legendary Jordan sneaker makes a comeback...but not as we may remember it.

In continuing the Jordan Brand's 40th-anniversary celebrations, Nike has resurrected the Air Jordan 1 High "UNC" sneakers, an iteration first released in 1985. The bright blue and white sneakers, which recall the colors of Michael Jordan's alma mater, rereleased in 2015, receiving a lovely crisp and clean retro.

Now, 10 years later, the "UNC" 1s are back. And my, have they aged.

2025's Jordan 1 High OG "UNC" sneakers come with intentionally yellowed soles and cushy tongues. Most notably, the shoes feature cracked white leather panels, which is a pretty clever detail considering the '85 Jordan sneaker probably looks something like this today, admirable crumbling and all.

It turns out: the reborn "UNC" Jordan 1s are another Reimagined sneaker from the Jordan Brand, which explains the look. Previous Reimagined Jordan sneakers, like the "Chicago" 1s and "White Cement" 3s, have gotten these time-worn treatments, resulting in vintage-style designs that look as if the OG sneaker were lost, found, and reintroduced to the world in their as-is state.

The Air Jordan 1 "UNC Reimagined" sneaker is finally expected to drop in May, joining "White Cement" 4s as the month's biggest Jordan releases.

Is it hot in here, or is it just the Jordan Brand cooking up heat for the summer? Option B sounds about right.