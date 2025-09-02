Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike’s Air Jordan 3 Is the World’s Best Dad Shoe (Literally)

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

The Air Jordan 3 “World’s Best Dad,” sneaker is a Father’s Day tribute turning one of the brand’s most storied models into the world’s best dad shoe (literally).

The palette brings together a familiar selection of Jordan Jumpman colors, from the brand’s subtle beige “sail” hue to contrasting jolts of red. 

The AJ3’s usual elephant print is swapped for a jacquard panel that mimics the exact locker-room carpet Michael Jordan collapsed on, sobbing, clutching the game ball, after winning the 1996 title on Father’s Day, three years after the loss of his father, James Jordan. 

Talk about a sneaker with a story.

“World’s Best Dad” embroidery hides on the inner tongue, and the pair is rumored to ship with a commemorative Father’s Day card. Underfoot, it’s still the Tinker Hatfield-era masterpiece that helped mainstream visible Air and mid-cut builds, which is why the AJ 3 remains the most popular Jordan ever made.

The Air Jordan 3 “World’s Best Dad” is rumored to arrive in May next year, weeks ahead of Father’s Day, on Jordan’s website.

