This Sleek Leather Sneaker Is What New Balance's Calls an “Elevated Essential”

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

New Balance Made in UK isn’t changing its signature clunky 1500 sneaker. However, it is elevating the shoe. 

“Elevated Essentials” is a new range of sneakers from the Made in UK diffusion line, taking New Balance’s most storied silhouettes and dressing them up with high-end fabric executions.

We’ve already seen this done once to the New Balance 1500. Available now from the brand’s website is a clean beige Made in UK 1500 crafted from pigskin suede. Next up in the Elevated Essentials pipeline is an all-black leather makeover.

Stripping away the usual sporty mesh and hairy suede, this 1500 is covered entirely in luxe black leather. It’s less breathable, but decisively more dressy.

White hits of decoration offer some restbite from the shoe’s glossy black leather, found on embroidered branding and the midsole. 

As with all New Balance 1500 sneakers (and all New Balance Made in UK sneakers), the leather shoe is made in the brand’s Flimby-based factory. It is expected to be released in Fall 2025.

A constant in New Balance’s offerings since its launch in 1989, the New Balance 1500 is certainly one of the brand’s essential shoes. And in this case, with its all-leather makeover, it’s also undoubtedly elevated. In short, the New Balance 1500 “Elevated Essential” is exactly what it says on the tin. 

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
