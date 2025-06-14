Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Iconic Jordan Sneaker Reimagined as Stylishly Crisp Stepper

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike is back with another canvas Jordan sneaker. This time, the Air Jordan 3 is up for the textural upgrade.

The new Air Jordan 3, named "Starfish," swaps out the model's traditional leather uppers for crisp canvas materials. The latest is also free of elephant prints, but it makes up for it with fuzzy suede touches.

Shop Air Jordan 3

The Jordan 3s are then topped in the familiar "Sail" white and rust orange (also known as "Starfish Orange") shades, which bring out the textural contrast on the sneakers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The color scheme evokes memories of the "Starfish" Jordan 1s, also known as the "Birkin 1s," as Hermès' luxury leather handbags inspired them.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike's "Starfish" scheme also shares some similarities with Nike's iconic orange "Shattered Backboard" colorway, which nod to MJ's glass-shattering dunks. "Starfish" is like the softer, more luxe version, often gracing women's exclusive sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

By the way, the Air Jordan 3 "Starfish" sneakers are expected to launch in women's sizing. According to sneaker leakers, the shoes are slated to drop on July 11 at Nike.

The latest is set to be a part of solid Jordan 3 collection, which also includes "Rare Air" shoes and the "Seoul 2.0" sneakers. Not to mention, it's about time for the "Pure Money" 3s to make their return.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Sold out
NikeM ACG Hiking Short
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Ultra-Clean Jordan Sneaker Is Back & Looks Like Pure Money
  • Nike's Newest Jordan 3 Isn't Just a Certified Stunner. It's a "Lucky" Stepper, Too
  • The Great Air Jordan 3 Wears a Super Crisp Pair of "Lucky Shorts"
  • Nike's "Valentine's Day" Jordan Sneaker Is a Beautiful Treat (for Yourself)
  • Nike's Timelessly Clean "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Is Officially Born Again
What To Read Next
  • The Lust for Martine Rose SS26
  • Martine Rose Made Nike's Craziest Shox Hybrid. Now, It's Back
  • The World’s Oldest Dive Watch Is Prettiest When Pink
  • Carmelo Anthony Knows the Raw Beauty of Stone Island (EXCLUSIVE)
  • The Curious Return of a Tumblr-Era Streetwear Staple
  • A Forgotten Flat adidas Sneaker Masterpiece Made Quietly Luxe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now