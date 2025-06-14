Nike's Iconic Jordan Sneaker Reimagined as Stylishly Crisp Stepper

Nike is back with another canvas Jordan sneaker. This time, the Air Jordan 3 is up for the textural upgrade.

The new Air Jordan 3, named "Starfish," swaps out the model's traditional leather uppers for crisp canvas materials. The latest is also free of elephant prints, but it makes up for it with fuzzy suede touches.

The Jordan 3s are then topped in the familiar "Sail" white and rust orange (also known as "Starfish Orange") shades, which bring out the textural contrast on the sneakers.

The color scheme evokes memories of the "Starfish" Jordan 1s, also known as the "Birkin 1s," as Hermès' luxury leather handbags inspired them.

Nike's "Starfish" scheme also shares some similarities with Nike's iconic orange "Shattered Backboard" colorway, which nod to MJ's glass-shattering dunks. "Starfish" is like the softer, more luxe version, often gracing women's exclusive sneakers.

By the way, the Air Jordan 3 "Starfish" sneakers are expected to launch in women's sizing. According to sneaker leakers, the shoes are slated to drop on July 11 at Nike.

The latest is set to be a part of solid Jordan 3 collection, which also includes "Rare Air" shoes and the "Seoul 2.0" sneakers. Not to mention, it's about time for the "Pure Money" 3s to make their return.

