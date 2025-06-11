Nike’s Zipped-up Slip-On Chunkster Is a Suede Summer Treat

Remember Nike's take on a Wallabee-ish moccasin-style shoe? If not, please let the "Khaki" Nike ACG Izy sneaker jog your memory.

This suede slip-on is comfort personified with the sporty echelon aura of a Nike sneaker thanks to that rugged rubber outsole that looks kind of like an Air Jordan 4 outsole. Tell me you see it. Then that zipper at the top brings in some real Air Max Sunder energy.

The ACG Izy shoe could therefore be a certified sneaker of the summer, as far as I'm concerned. In fact, you could say that the ACG Izy is like a lace-free amalgamation of several of Nike's snazziest sneaker hits wrapped in one Clarks-Wallabee-coded shoe.

That delicious suede upper, creamy khaki colorway, and slip-on mechanism bolster the ACG Izy's casual disposition. But this laid-back demeanor shouldn't be mistaken for complete cushiness.

After all, Nike's All Conditions Gear (ACG) line is designed to withstand, well, all conditions.

For the Izy shoe, that means enhanced cushioning to withstand longer treks and wind and waterproof fabrics at the upper so you can get fly in any weather.

Available for $130 online on Nike's website, the ACG Izy's beautiful beige colorway elevates the shoe from its elderly origins. Like, the black version is no sleeper, but there's just an added level of sophistication that comes with the Khaki Izy. Still a calm shoe, but that creamy colorway adds some unassuming charm.

Undoubtedly snug in its makeup (kind of a given with soft-textured, cushy-soled shoes), the ACG Izy shoe brings a holistically cozy vibe to the summer shoe scene that's unexpected but not unappreciated.

