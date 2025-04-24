Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
This Skate-Coded Jordan Sneaker Has a Secret Wild Side

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

We're still patiently waiting for first tastes of the Air Jordan 7 RM (the Jordan MVP 92 is already out here being mistaken for the unreleased RM model. Honestly, it's close enough!) However, the sportswear brand isn't quite finished with its OG remastered sneaker, the Jordan 4 RM.

Just recently, a new quietly textural Jordan 4 RM entered the conversation. The latest Jordan 4 remake comes bathed in a pleasing off-white shade, a.k.a. "Sail," followed by splashes of minty-fresh blues around the midsole.

From afar, it looks like a regular cream-colored skate-ish sneaker with bright blue hints. However, after a much closer look, things get a little reptilian.

That's right. The newest Jordan 4 RM features tonal snakeskin textures around the toe and on the tongue, joined by the sneaker's normal crisp leather moments elsewhere.

It's definitely one of the more interesting iterations, texturally speaking (the chunky, skate-coded AJ4 is already quite the looker on its own). In addition to a glittery women's pair, the Jordan Brand also tapped "it" collaborator Nigel Sylvester to debut the Jordan 4 RM, resulting in two nice, personal spins on the beefed-up Jordan 4 model.

Nike has now brought this "Sail Snakeskin" Jordan 4 RM into the mix, expanding its already mammoth collection.

This particular pair looks to be a kid's exclusive (sadly), and it's expected to launch this summer when school's out.

The kiddos always get the good stuff like "Pine Green" Jordan 13s, Nike's "Crocs" Aqua Swoosh shoes, and Nike Air Forces that are in full 3D bloom. Snakeskin Jordan 4 RMs now, too.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
