Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Where to Buy the Nike Air Jordan 5 “Raging Bull” Tomorrow

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Selects
Nike
1 / 5

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 5

Release Date: April 10

Price: $190

Buy: Nike SNKRS and select retailers listed below

What We’re Saying: The red suede Nike Air Jordan 5 from 2009’s "Defining Moments" pack — known as the "Toro" or "Raging Bull" — is officially returning in 2021. The original collection comprised two iterations of the Air Jordan 5, both of which were an homage to Michael Jordan’s time with the Chicago Bulls.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

One was an all-black pair with a fully reflective upper, while the other — the pair being re-released this year — featured an all-over red suede upper with reflective detailing. Usually, non-OG colorways such as the all-red "Raging Bull" AJ5 have a harder time ingratiating themselves with customers compared to OG colorways. Upon its release in 2009, though, the "Raging Bull" iteration was an immediate hit with Jordan heads and has become one of the most sought-after non-OG colorways.

This year will usher in the first-ever re-release of the "Raging Bull" Air Jordan 5 when it arrives through Nike SNKRS and select retailers on April 10.

Where to buy the Air Jordan 5 "Raging Bull"

Image on Highsnobiety
NikeAir Jordan 5 Retro Raging Bull
$359
Buy at Stadium Goods

Nike SNKRS A Ma Maniére atmos BAIT Champs Extra Butter Feature Footaction JD Sports mita Nice Kicks Shoe Palace Social Status UNDEFEATED

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop More Nike at Highsnobiety Shop

Sold out
Multiple colors
Nike ACGW Nike Lahar Low Wheat
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Nike ACGMountain Fly Low Anthracite
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Nike ACGAir Nasu Gore-Tex Black
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, and sign up to our newsletter for the latest sneaker news sent straight to your inbox.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Florals for Spring? In the Case of the Air Jordan 3, Pretty Groundbreaking
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Seven Years Later, Union LA's Incredible Jordan Sneakers Burst Back
  • From New Balance to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Nike's Fruit-Flavored Air Jordan 12 Sneaker Is Straight Delicious
What To Read Next
  • From New Balance to Crocs, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • The First Sign of VanMoof's New Era: The McLaren of e-Bikes
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now