Where to Buy the Nike Air Jordan 5 “Raging Bull” Tomorrow

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 5

Release Date: April 10

Price: $190

Buy: Nike SNKRS and select retailers listed below

What We’re Saying: The red suede Nike Air Jordan 5 from 2009’s "Defining Moments" pack — known as the "Toro" or "Raging Bull" — is officially returning in 2021. The original collection comprised two iterations of the Air Jordan 5, both of which were an homage to Michael Jordan’s time with the Chicago Bulls.

One was an all-black pair with a fully reflective upper, while the other — the pair being re-released this year — featured an all-over red suede upper with reflective detailing. Usually, non-OG colorways such as the all-red "Raging Bull" AJ5 have a harder time ingratiating themselves with customers compared to OG colorways. Upon its release in 2009, though, the "Raging Bull" iteration was an immediate hit with Jordan heads and has become one of the most sought-after non-OG colorways.

This year will usher in the first-ever re-release of the "Raging Bull" Air Jordan 5 when it arrives through Nike SNKRS and select retailers on April 10.

