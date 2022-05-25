Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With "Red Oreo" Air Jordan 6s

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 6 "Red Oreo"

Release Date: June 4

Price: $200

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: For the next leg in Jordan Brand's 2022 release calendar, the spotlight is taking small intermission away from Air Jordan 1 and AJ4, instead shifting the attention to another fan-favorite flagship, the 6.

Getting to grips with the full Nike Air Jordan catalog can be somewhat of a nightmare. There's a crazy amount of silhouettes when you really start digging, and once you're there, it's easy to get lost. Of course, the large majority favor or take an exclusive interest in the flagship, numerical sneakers – myself included.

Over the years, I've owned four pairs of "Bred" 4s, three of which were that cursed cracking paint 2012 release, a pair of "Mocha" 1s, and one set of "Infrared" 6s. In the UK, generally, people only really pay attention to 1s and 4s, with the 6s largely going overlooked, to an extent, making them somewhat of an underrated model.

Anyway, I digress – 6s are worthy of attention, and this latest makeover is a great example of exactly why.

Nike's Jordan 6 is one of those sneaker silhouettes that really excels when it's largely rendered in white leather, Air Force 1 style, while the unique accents are touched up in a contrasting color – in this case, red.

Dubbed "Red Oreo," in line with Nike's seeming cookie obsession where AJ models are concerned, the iconic heel tab, lace toggle, mid-foot logo, and midsole decals are filled in the deep red shade, drawing full attention.

