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Travis Scott’s “Odyssey” Nikes Are Sneakers That Will Never Be

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Remember those unreleased Nike Moon Shoes that Travis Scott wore to The Odyssey premiere? It turns out, they won't be receiving a wider release at all.

On July 31, Scott dropped a Cactus Jack x The Odyssey collection of tees and tote bags, ranging from $55 to $75. The musician also revealed official images of his collaborative Moon Shoes, which were designed and "exclusively gifted" to the movie's cast and crew, according to the brand.

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Basically, if you didn't have a hand in Christoper Nolan's latest star-studded blockbuster, no Travis Scott x Nike Moon Shoe for you. Or at least, they'll be extremely hard to find (and very costly when you do).

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It's a very on-theme take on Nike's oldest sneaker, though. The Cactus Jack x The Odyssey x Nike Moon Shoe lands with "aged" black leather uppers, alongside fuzzy suede textures and a furry flipped burgundy-colored Swoosh. It literally looks straight from Ancient Greece.

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Scott also designed a second shoe, a hairy burgundy ACG Moc sneaker with a golden spine detail like the armor from the film. They are also cast-and-crew-exclusives, which, again, means they won't see a public release.

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If you're a fan of the Cactus Jack x Nike collabs, it may be time to sign up to work on Scott's next movie. Just in case.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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