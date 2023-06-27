Isamaya Ffrench Turns Julia Fox Into a Glam Rock Alien

Julia Fox isn't too concerned with looking pretty. Between her raccoon-y Couture Week makeup, a look that catapulted her to the forefront of fashion and beauty, and her ghostly white face powder, the star boasts an impressive résumé of beats that are more bizarre that capital "B" beauty.

Fittingly, Fox has collaborated with Isamaya Ffrench, a makeup artist with a similarly anti-beauty approach. Alongside friend and creative collaborator Richie Shazam, Fox stars in a campaign for INDUSTRIAL 2.0, the latest collection from Ffrench's eponymous makeup brand ISAMAYA.

ISAMAYA

Just like Ffrench's inaugural INDUSTRIAL range, INDUSTRIAL 2.0 pulls from BDSM culture to inform its pierced lip-gloss tubes and lacquered eyeshadow palettes, molded to mimic a figure encased in latex. This time around, though, the glosses and palette are offered in a fresh selection of colors. Dealing exclusively in metallics, INDUSTRIAL 2.0 spans the spectrum from cool-toned silver to fiery bronze to shiny chartreuse.

In faux piercings and spiky eye paint, Fox looks like a dominatrix from the year 2060 — a character she pulls of flawlessly, considering her former job as a dominatrix in a BDSM dungeon.

ISAMAYA 1 / 4

Thanks to Fox's undeniable star power, ISAMAYA's latest drop just might be its best. At the very least, it's certainly its most risqué — if you ever wondered what it looks like to vacuum-seal a human in PVC, look no further that the brand's accompanying campaign video.