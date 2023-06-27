Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Isamaya Ffrench Turns Julia Fox Into a Glam Rock Alien

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

Julia Fox isn't too concerned with looking pretty. Between her raccoon-y Couture Week makeup, a look that catapulted her to the forefront of fashion and beauty, and her ghostly white face powder, the star boasts an impressive résumé of beats that are more bizarre that capital "B" beauty.

Fittingly, Fox has collaborated with Isamaya Ffrench, a makeup artist with a similarly anti-beauty approach. Alongside friend and creative collaborator Richie Shazam, Fox stars in a campaign for INDUSTRIAL 2.0, the latest collection from Ffrench's eponymous makeup brand ISAMAYA.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Just like Ffrench's inaugural INDUSTRIAL range, INDUSTRIAL 2.0 pulls from BDSM culture to inform its pierced lip-gloss tubes and lacquered eyeshadow palettes, molded to mimic a figure encased in latex. This time around, though, the glosses and palette are offered in a fresh selection of colors. Dealing exclusively in metallics, INDUSTRIAL 2.0 spans the spectrum from cool-toned silver to fiery bronze to shiny chartreuse.

In faux piercings and spiky eye paint, Fox looks like a dominatrix from the year 2060 — a character she pulls of flawlessly, considering her former job as a dominatrix in a BDSM dungeon.

ISAMAYA
1 / 4
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Thanks to Fox's undeniable star power, ISAMAYA's latest drop just might be its best. At the very least, it's certainly its most risqué — if you ever wondered what it looks like to vacuum-seal a human in PVC, look no further that the brand's accompanying campaign video.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Pat McGrath Is Selling the Secret to Margiela's 'Porcelain Doll' Skin
  • Face Value: The 5 Best Beauty Drops of November
  • Troye Sivan Talks On-Tour Beauty Routines, TikTok Brainrot & Vampire Facials
  • Fashion's Sexiest Beauty Launch Is Finally Here
What To Read Next
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now