Justice for Julia Fox's Birkin Bag, "The Most Anxiety-Inducing Thing Ever"

New York City's self-proclaimed "number one hustler" won't stop hustling.

Julia Fox is back in the headlines, this time via The New York Times, which chronicled "one latex-clad evening in Italy with the woman who hasn’t yet had her fill of fame."

Among the interview's many highlights, including a brief audit of Fox's 15-day relationship with Kanye West ("It just wasn’t sustainable"), are some choice musings on the difficulties of owning an Hermès Birkin bag.

In case you missed it: For Fox's 32nd birthday, Ye gifted his short-lived lover and her friends a total of four Birkins, gifts that were documented in copious photos and Instagram posts from the night.

In new revelations published by the Times, Fox carried her Birkin for just a few days before returning it to its box. RIP.

"I don’t know if you know about owning a Birkin when you’re not a rich person, but it’s like the most anxiety-inducing thing ever," Fox said.

"You’re checking on the Birkin, making sure it’s still there, that it didn’t magically grow wings. It’s scary to have a Birkin. It’s a lot of pressure."

Now, I'm no parent, but owning this accessory sounds a lot like having a child!

In light of Fox bravely speaking out about the hardships that accompany carrying the $10,000+ bag, I'd like to know: do other Birkin owners feel the same way? Can an inanimate piece of leather really cause such distress?

And to Fox's Birkin, I'd like to say: I hope she at least punched some holes in the box? Hang in there, kid.