Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

For FW22, Junya Watanabe Cops to Being a Closet Jamiroquai Fan

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
Junya Watanabe
1 / 44
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Because reclusive COMME des GARÇONS designer Junya Watanabe keeps an extremely low profile — seriously, there are barely even any photos of the guy — we can only make inferences about Watanabe's personal taste by taking cues from his clothing collections.

But Fall/Winter 2022 only proves something that we already kinda knew: Junya Watanabe has great taste in music. We wanna see his Spotify playlists!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Specifically, Watanabe's FW22 menswear collection is an ode to the inimitable style of Jay Kay, the front-man of acid jazz ensemble Jamiroquai.

Best known for hits like "Space Cowboy," "Canned Heat," and "Virtual Insanity," the British band's smooth funk tunes dominated international pop charts in the early aughts and, honestly, they kick just as much ass nowadays.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Jamiroquai is secondarily recognized for singer Jay Kay's eclectic outfits, always topped off with some inspired headgear.

In looking Kay up, I realized that he's claimed arguably appropriative inspiration from the Native American Iroquois tribe — Jamiroquai is a portmanteau of "Jam" and "Iroquois" — but at least he isn't wearing headdresses anymore, I suppose.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Anyways, Watanabe has made his musical inclinations part of his menswear collections for a long while, recently incorporating lyrics from rapper Loyle Carner into his Fall/Winter 2021 menswear collection and inviting Tokyo DJ Bryan Burton-Lewis to model for Spring/Summer 2021.

Virgil Abloh memorably borrowed Kay's style for a 2019 Louis Vuitton collection but Watanabe's approach is more straightforward.

The Japanese designer's FW22 lookbook opts for headwear that looks almost identical to the stuff that Kay rocks on-stage (though Watanabe's were made by Benny Andallo), with the models dancing to Kenji Takimi & Gonno's seven-minute-long "Virtual Insanity" edit in the accompanying video.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

As usual, Watanabe's menswear collection is packed with collaborations beyond even the Jamiroquai nods, though Kay's personal wardrobe clearly inspire the cargo-pocketed jackets and slimmed-down jeans.

The Secretariat of Culture of Mexico and Pendleton provided some of the wild woolen patterns that grace hybrid bombers, anoraks, and work jackets, again riffing on Kay's own garments.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Collabs with Carhartt, Levi's, Karrimor, New Balance, Stepney Worker's Club, and some other old pals enliven the affair though this is arguably Watanabe at his tamest, in terms of silhouette and styling.

Then again, hard to complain about Watanabe delivering perfectly wearable and, dare I say, funky menswear. The collection's only missing a giant pink fleece.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Carhartt WIPMadison Finde Cort Shirt Wax Black
$85.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosOrganic Cotton Crewneck Sweatshirt Black
$210.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
And WanderStretch Shell Jacket Dark Beige
$480.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Junya Watanabe x New Balance Shoe That Doesn't Look Like Junya Watanabe or New Balance
  • Oakley, Bagjack, C.P. Company, ArkAir: Which High-Tech Jacket *Doesn't* Get a Junya Collab?
  • Cactus Plant Flea Market's Junya Silks Are a Secret
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • COMME des GARÇONS Turned a Classic Outdoor Shoe Into a Limited-Run Chef’s Clog
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now