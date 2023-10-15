Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Get in Your Bag? Junya Watanabe & Palace Said Be the Bag

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Junya Watanabe MAN and Palace met for the first time in January, debuting first looks at a collaborative jacket for the cooler season. Fast forward to today, the pair's team-up is finally here.

Even amongst the sea of all-black clothes and New Balance shoes, Watanabe and Palace's jacket was still hard to miss during MAN's loaded Fall/Winter 2023 presentation. Palace's unmistakable Tri-Ferg logo emblazoning the chest almost immediately catches the eye.

The collaborative down jacket is plucked from Palace's line and deconstructed by Watanabe. Essentially, the designer got to do what he does best to Palace's winter-worthy wear.

For his spin, Watanabe's Palace jacket arrives with a nylon build — some CORDURA® ripstop nylon here and some nylon taffeta there — finished with some technical albeit cool touches.

The Watanabe x Palace down jacket has pockets aplenty, boasting four large compartments on the chest, two side ones, and even a few on the inside of the piece. Forget bringing a bag. You are the bag.

Watanabe's Palace jacket also comes with a removable hood and reflective 3M details as well as several other small reminders of Palace's presence.

1 / 3
COMME des GARÇONS

In case you're in the market for winter outerwear, Watanabe and Palace's nylon jacket is currently up for grabs at Dover Street Market London for $1,950. Fans can also catch the collab at Junya Watanabe MAN stores and stockists on Friday, October 21.

Between Watanabe and Palace, the two have more collabs between them than we can count on our hands and feet. As the two's co-creators started to align, it was only matter of time before the kings of partnerships found each other. And well, here we are.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Washed Denim Sling Bag
Our Legacy
$275
Image on Highsnobiety
Bonnet Barth
A.P.C. x J.W. Anderson
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Nunny
Port Tanger x Renell Medr
$290
We Recommend
  • gore-tex jackets
    The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Fall 2023
    • Style
  • japanese clothing brands
    38 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Palace's WWE Collab Honors Hall of Famer Mick Foley
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Junya Watanabe SS24 Debuted 18 Collabs (Seriously)
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Next In Line For a Palace Collab? Oakley
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • junya watanabe palace collab
    Get in Your Bag? Junya Watanabe & Palace Said Be the Bag
    • Style
  • air jordan 5 plaid
    These Air Jordan 5 Sneakers Are Downright Plaid
    • Sneakers
  • Balenciaga's Alpinestars collaboration during Paris Fashion Week SS24.
    Alpinestars Is Ready For Its Moment
    • Style
  • clot neighborhood adidas superstar
    CLOT x adidas' First Drop Is Here (With Help from NEIGHBORHOOD)
    • Sneakers
  • supreme nike sb air darwin low
    Supreme & Nike SB Take on the Air Darwin
    • Sneakers
  • travis kelce taylor swift date night outfits
    Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Are on the Same Page For Once (Stylishly Speaking)
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023