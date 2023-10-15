Get in Your Bag? Junya Watanabe & Palace Said Be the Bag

Junya Watanabe MAN and Palace met for the first time in January, debuting first looks at a collaborative jacket for the cooler season. Fast forward to today, the pair's team-up is finally here.

Even amongst the sea of all-black clothes and New Balance shoes, Watanabe and Palace's jacket was still hard to miss during MAN's loaded Fall/Winter 2023 presentation. Palace's unmistakable Tri-Ferg logo emblazoning the chest almost immediately catches the eye.

The collaborative down jacket is plucked from Palace's line and deconstructed by Watanabe. Essentially, the designer got to do what he does best to Palace's winter-worthy wear.

For his spin, Watanabe's Palace jacket arrives with a nylon build — some CORDURA® ripstop nylon here and some nylon taffeta there — finished with some technical albeit cool touches.

The Watanabe x Palace down jacket has pockets aplenty, boasting four large compartments on the chest, two side ones, and even a few on the inside of the piece. Forget bringing a bag. You are the bag.

Watanabe's Palace jacket also comes with a removable hood and reflective 3M details as well as several other small reminders of Palace's presence.

In case you're in the market for winter outerwear, Watanabe and Palace's nylon jacket is currently up for grabs at Dover Street Market London for $1,950. Fans can also catch the collab at Junya Watanabe MAN stores and stockists on Friday, October 21.

Between Watanabe and Palace, the two have more collabs between them than we can count on our hands and feet. As the two's co-creators started to align, it was only matter of time before the kings of partnerships found each other. And well, here we are.