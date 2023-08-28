Sign up to never miss a drop
No One Beats the Biebers at Anti-Couple Outfits

Words By Jake Silbert

Say what you will about couples outfits but they take effort. Too much effort for Justin Bieber, who couldn't be bothered to dress up for the launch of wife Hailey Bieber's latest beauty product.

As they walked to Krispy Kreme's Times Square store for Hailey's August 28 Rhode launch, the Biebers dressed the part: Hailey in a little red dress and heels with handbag to match.

She is the high-flyin' self-made entrepreneur who just so happens to come from an incredibly powerful family.

Justin, meanwhile, wore Crocs and sweats, seemingly shirtless beneath his hoodie.

He is just here for the donuts.

Here it is, folks; the epitome of high-vs-low-effort outfits, the ultimate anti-couple outfits.

Now, this is a common occurrence with normal couples, where one partner puts in a great deal of effort to look nice while the other can't be bothered to try. You can typically tell who's who in this scenario simply by identifying the person wearing cargo shorts.

But the rich and famous — don't they have folks who style them, get them dressed, schedule their day, brush their teeth, tuck them into bed? That's why the stark contrast between Justin and Hailey Bieber's outfits is so fascinating.

Well, as fascinating as two well-off young people wearing clothes can ever actually be.

There's some precedence for this disparity between Justin and Hailey — nothing will top the costumes that the Biebers wore for Halloween 2022 — but also some disparity.

It's rare that Justin Bieber wears anything fancier than a leather jacket so he'll technically match Hailey when she's similarly dressed-down. Still, Hailey will never be able to top Justin's complete disdain for clothes of the put-together variety, at least until she also leaves the house in a blanket

For now, we can simply marvel at how little Justin cares about formality. Like, it clearly wouldn't have killed him to wear a buttoned shirt or some loafers; it's just that Justin simply refused to wear anything more complicated than Crocs, even when Hailey put all that effort into her coordinated red dress.

Call it laziness, call it heroic, call it the antithesis of a couples outfit.

