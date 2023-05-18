Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Couples That Slay Together, Stay Together

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

We’re living in a god damn golden era for coordinating couples’ outfits, let me tell you.

Forget 2001’s American Music Awards, where Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake delivered a stern lesson on how to (or not to) wear matching denim, because in 2023 uniformed looks are coming in hawt!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

One pair in particular who are taking Couples That Slay Together, Stay Together and running with it is Justin and Hailey Bieber, who were spotted together outside Chelsea’s well-heeled establishment Daphne's on May 16, sporting deceptively similar leather ‘fits.

Justin, in an oversized button-up number, light denim jeans, and sunnies, trailed behind Hailey, who wore a slightly more fitted zip-up jacket in an otherwise identical outfit.

Long-time followers of the Biebers’ trials and tribulations will be well-versed in the fact the husband and wife duo dress in-sync on almost every given occasion.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Historically, coordinated dressing can go one of two ways: you either come off stinking of despair and craving some sweet media attention (MGK and Megan Fox, I'm looking at you), or you’re lauded as the industry’s most stylish duo thanks to a couple of well thought-out ensembles. The Beibers? They're firmly in the latter. For now, anyway.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Sure, it’s a fine line and in isolation Justin’s style can often hark back to his photographer hittin’ hoodlum days, but alongside Hailey (especially when she's project managing the wardrobes), the Biebers together are hitting new couple heights.

Sold Out
Maison MargielaTabi Flip-Flops Black
$305.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Marni x No Vacancy InnStriped Crochet Cardigan
$935
Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Bar Basso x HighsnobietySbagliato Cap
$50
Buy at Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Club Chuck: The Mystery, The Hype, and The Rave That Brought It All Together
  • Up Close With SKYLRK, Justin Bieber's Mysterious Streetwear Brand
  • The 9 Dandiest Details You Missed In the 2025 Met Gala Outfits
  • Staring Back at Justin Bieber’s Weird Eyeball Hat
  • Austin Butler Is Into Watches Now
What To Read Next
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now