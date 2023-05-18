We’re living in a god damn golden era for coordinating couples’ outfits, let me tell you.

Forget 2001’s American Music Awards, where Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake delivered a stern lesson on how to (or not to) wear matching denim, because in 2023 uniformed looks are coming in hawt!

One pair in particular who are taking Couples That Slay Together, Stay Together and running with it is Justin and Hailey Bieber, who were spotted together outside Chelsea’s well-heeled establishment Daphne's on May 16, sporting deceptively similar leather ‘fits.

Getty Images / MEGA / Contributor

Justin, in an oversized button-up number, light denim jeans, and sunnies, trailed behind Hailey, who wore a slightly more fitted zip-up jacket in an otherwise identical outfit.

Long-time followers of the Biebers’ trials and tribulations will be well-versed in the fact the husband and wife duo dress in-sync on almost every given occasion.

Historically, coordinated dressing can go one of two ways: you either come off stinking of despair and craving some sweet media attention (MGK and Megan Fox, I'm looking at you), or you’re lauded as the industry’s most stylish duo thanks to a couple of well thought-out ensembles. The Beibers? They're firmly in the latter. For now, anyway.

Sure, it’s a fine line and in isolation Justin’s style can often hark back to his photographer hittin’ hoodlum days, but alongside Hailey (especially when she's project managing the wardrobes), the Biebers together are hitting new couple heights.

